Why Isn’t Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? Explaining 76ers’ Decision With Injury-Prone Center

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ biggest potential dilemma this season will be injuries.

They have a lot of star power, but LeBron James isn’t getting any younger, and Joel Embiid is known for his hefty injury history.

That has created some interesting decisions already for the 76ers.

On Saturday, they held James out of action.

On Sunday, they’re reversing the decision. Embiid won’t be playing.

Why Isn’t Joel Embiid Playing Tonight?

Embiid has been listed out with right plantar fasciitis injury management.

The 76ers are home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It’s the second game of a back-to-back for the ‘Sixers, and they’ve made a habit in recent years of sitting Embiid in these scenarios.

The 76ers are 3-0 and can afford to play the long game with their great center, though.

Embiid had a massive game on Saturday as the 76ers beat the Bucks. He put up 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double, getting the chance to do more distributing without James on the floor.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Following a 28-point triple-double Saturday in the Sixers’ win over the Bucks, Embiid made a good-natured public pitch to play. In his postgame media availability from the Sixers’ locker room, Embiid asked reporters with a smile to make it known that he felt good and wanted to go Sunday. The Sixers stuck with their original plan of Embiid splitting the back-to-back.”

Of course, Embiid clearly knew in that moment that he’d be sitting the second game of this season’s first back-to-back for the 76ers. He understands the drill at this point.

Who is 76ers’ Backup Center?

The 76ers’ backup center is Adem Bona.

It’ll actually be a backup vs. backup matchup inside as the Detroit Pistons have Paul Reed at center with Jalen Duren out of action.

The 76ers are super small inside aside from Bona. They’ve also got Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall out, too. Ariel Hukporti was already known to be out for the season after tearing his Achilles after signing with the 76ers as a free agent center.

LeBron and Dean Wade are the next two biggest 76ers, along with the lanky Justin Edwards.

Bona will likely see big minutes by default in this one. Embiid should be good to return the next time Philadelphia takes the floor.