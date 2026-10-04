Former San Antonio Spurs Big Man Officially Leaves NBA to Play Overseas

On Saturday, 13-year NBA veteran and former San Antonio Spurs big man Kelly Olynyk signed with BC Roma in Italy.

In a press release, the Lega Basket Serie A club confirmed Olynyk is finalizing his move and is ready for the next chapter of his career. He is waiting for his visa to be formally issued and will be arriving in the Italian capital soon.

BC Roma head coach Alessandro Magro cannot wait to have another former NBA player on his roster for the 2026-27 season.

“We’re delighted with the new signing and thank the Club for finalizing the deal,” Magro said. “He’s a player who needs no introduction: he has an impressive resume and numerous seasons in the NBA, and he can bring his experience and skills to the team’s service. He understands basketball, knows how to open up the court for three-pointers, and knows how to pass the ball. I’m confident he can quickly fit into our system and help us out right from the start.”

Olynyk will be teaming up with players like Nico Mannion, Paul Watson, Trentyn Flowers and Marko Simonovic.

The club is looking to make a statement in their inaugural season after being co-founded by former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic earlier this year.

Kelly Olynyk Reacts to BC Roma Move

In a statement via BC Roma, Kelly Olynyk expressed his excitement in playing for the club.

“I’m very happy with this opportunity and to be part of the BC Roma project,” Olynyk said. “I can’t wait to arrive in Rome, meet my new teammates, and start working with the team. I’m excited about this new experience.”

Olynyk left the NBA after 13 seasons. He was previously linked to a return to the San Antonio Spurs, as well as teams like the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

However, the Spurs will be over the luxury tax if they sign him.

The Warriors, on the other hand, went with Georges Niang, who is signed to a partially guaranteed deal. Niang was used as small-ball center in Golden State’s training camp.

Kelly Olynyk’s NBA Career

After four years at Gonzaga, Kelly Olynyk entered the 2013 NBA draft. He was selected 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks but was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics.

Olynyk spent the first four years of his career with the Celtics before joining the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2017. He was traded to the Houston Rockets midway through the 2020-21 season.

The Detroit Pistons scooped him up as a free agent in 2021, but Olynyk bounced around since then. He has also played for the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

In 842 regular-season games, Olynyk averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.