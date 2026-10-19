Spurs Roster Decision Could Give San Antonio Flexibility During the Season

The Spurs roster officially got finalized for opening night by cutting Kendall Brown. The Spurs are now carrying 14 players on standard contracts. The team has three two-way players and one standard roster spot open. Keeping this last spot open will allow them to make a needed move later in the season if they need to.

Spurs Roster Flexibility Could Benefit San Antonio

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 03: Kendall Brown #70 of the Miami Heat drives towards the basket on Hyunjung Lee #26 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half in the California Classic a NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Spurs do not have to fill the open spot immediately. In fact, they can use it as an emergency spot in case of an injury or if they make a trade. This open spot gives them time to evaluate and find a player who fits what the team is looking for. San Antonio is in no rush to fill the spot right now.

The Spurs can evaluate their roster during the first few games, and if they think they need something, they can sign a player. Spurs may not even get someone for that spot right away. Their plan could easily be to only use it if a player goes down with an injury.

Ways The Spurs May Plan on Using The Open Spot

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 14: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in the first half of a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center on October 14, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

San Antonio could also be waiting to see what other teams do in terms of releasing players. They could be monitoring other teams and players and have their eyes set on someone. A good shooter, defender, or front-court player are some types of player they could be looking for.

The Spurs at times have struggled from the three-point line, and the staff could be waiting for a good three-point shooter to be free. It will be very interesting to see what the Spurs ultimately end up doing with the last roster spot and if they even end up filling it.

The Spurs Already Have Their Core in Place

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 14: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Duop Reath #26 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 14, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The open spot doesn’t necessarily mean that the Spurs are lacking anything and waiting to get what they need. They could very easily just not use it at all. San Antonio could just be waiting to see how their roster clicks and whether they need to fix any flaws. The question will be whether the existing roster needs help anywhere or if they perform right away.

At the end of the day, this is the same Spurs team as last year, with a couple of additions. They were just in the Finals a few months ago. The only thing they really need is maybe another reliable shooter. The Spurs are in a good place, having an open roster spot.

Whether they use the last spot or not, this was obviously a move to give themselves flexibility. This isn’t a major move or anything by that measure, but it is something that could very well become important down the stretch. Having the option to be able to sign someone at a needed time is crucial. Now they have the option to pick someone up without having to waive anyone.