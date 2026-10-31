Spurs Announce Late Stephon Castle Injury Update Before Timberwolves Game

The San Antonio Spurs have a late availability concern before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephon Castle has been downgraded to questionable because of a migraine, according to Underdog NBA. The October 31 update puts the starting guard’s availability in doubt as San Antonio looks to extend its three-game winning streak.

Castle has not been ruled out. But his addition to the injury report gives the Spurs a possible lineup decision before the teams meet at Frost Bank Center at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If he cannot play, Julian Champagnie offers a straightforward replacement: keep De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper together in the backcourt, then add another perimeter shooter alongside Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama.

Stephon Castle’s Late Downgrade Creates a Spurs Lineup Question

UPDATED, 7:04 p.m. EST: Stephon Castle is available for the Spurs tonight after going through his warmup, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Castle’s status introduces uncertainty into a starting group that has helped San Antonio recover from an 0-2 start.

The Spurs have since beaten the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz. Their latest victory required overtime, with Wembanyama delivering 36 points and 14 rebounds in a 117-111 win Wednesday.

Now San Antonio faces the possibility of continuing that run without one of its starting guards.

RotoWire, citing Paul Garcia of Project Spurs, also reported Castle’s questionable designation and identified Champagnie and Keldon Johnson as candidates to enter the starting lineup if Castle is unavailable.

The Spurs have already been navigating Tobias Harris’ recovery from a calf injury. Their starting configuration has featured Fox, Castle, Harper and Vassell around Wembanyama, leaving Champagnie as an option off the bench.

Removing Castle would change how that group creates offense. Fox and Harper would have more responsibility initiating possessions, while Vassell would offer another scoring option on the perimeter.

Champagnie would bring a different emphasis. Rather than asking him to reproduce Castle’s work with the ball, San Antonio could use his shooting to create room for its remaining guards and Wembanyama.