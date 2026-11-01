Victor Wembanyama Has Massive Game as Spurs Win 4 Straight

San Antonio Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama had a massive game for the Spurs as they won their fourth straight game on Saturday.

Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 121-111 victory at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the fourth win in a row for Minnesota, which has really turned things around after opening up the season 0-2. The Spurs’ record now stands at 4-2 this season.

Victor Wembanyama’s Massive Game for Spurs

Against the Timberwolves, Wembanyama had 43 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 6 blocks. It was another incredible performance by the 22-year-old French superstar, who joined Bob McAdoo and Kristaps Porzingis as the only players to ever have 40+ points and 6+ blocks in a game before they turned 23.

“Victor Wembanyama Spurs Performance vs. the Timberwolves: • 43 PTS • 7 REB • 6 BLK • 4 AST • 17-34 FG WEMBY JOINS BOB MCADOO & KRISTAPS PORZINGIS AS THE ONLY PLAYERS IN NBA HISTORY WITH 40+ PTS & 6+ BLK IN A GAME BEFORE TURNING 23!”

Not only was it a huge game by Wembanyama, but his team got the win, which makes it even sweeter, as he not only made history, but his team won.

Victor Wembanyama Keeps Getting Better

Wembanyama is an amazing player, and he keeps getting better and better every time we see him step onto the basketball court for San Antonio.

At just 22, he has so much time to keep getting better and so much potential to improve as a basketball player. He is already one of, if not the best players in the league, but if he keeps improving, there is no reason to think that Wembanyama can’t be one of the all-time greats to ever play the game.

The Spurs, too, keep getting better and are now the favorites to win the NBA Cup. Remember they went to the NBA Cup Finals last year and lost to the New York Knicks, who also beat them in the NBA Finals. But right now, given how strong the Spurs look and the injuries that their top Western Conference rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are facing, there is no reason to think that the Spurs won’t be in the NBA Cup Finals once again.