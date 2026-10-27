Raptors Get Concerning Kawhi Leonard News After $115 Million Extension

Kawhi Leonard‘s second stint with the Toronto Raptors has barely begun, and the franchise is already facing a familiar concern.

Leonard is expected to miss several weeks because of swelling in his left knee, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, dealing an early setback to a Raptors team that brought the former Finals MVP back in a controversial offseason trade.

The news came two days after Leonard was scratched from Toronto’s 117-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is some encouraging news, however. Medical imaging revealed no acute injury.

Raptors Announce Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

The Raptors confirmed Tuesday that Leonard will begin a treatment and rehabilitation program to address the swelling.

The team said medical imaging showed no acute injury and that the seven-time All-Star would be reevaluated in one week.

However, according to Charania, Leonard is expected to miss multiple weeks as Toronto carefully builds him back toward game action.

An MRI revealed no structural damage, Charania reported.

The Raptors plan to use the recovery period to gradually increase Leonard’s workload following interruptions during the offseason.

Toronto has not announced a firm return date.

Still, the one-week re-evaluation should not be mistaken for a return date. Leonard could remain sidelined well beyond that point.

Leonard has dealt with recurring knee problems throughout his career. His latest issue involves the left knee, which also caused discomfort during his final season with the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard’s Promising Toronto Return Hits Roadblock

Leonard returned to Toronto amid considerable expectations after helping the franchise win its first NBA championship in 2019.

His second debut offered a glimpse of what the Raptors envisioned.

Leonard scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded four steals in Toronto’s 135-92 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bulls.

He followed that performance with 16 points and nine rebounds in a 112-102 victory against Washington.

Through two appearances, Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals.

Although he shot just 32.4% from the field, his defensive impact helped Toronto begin the season 2-0.

That promising start quickly stalled.

Leonard was ruled out approximately an hour before Sunday’s game against Minnesota after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

Without him, Toronto suffered its first defeat.

Raptors’ $115 Million Kawhi Leonard Gamble Faces Early Test

Leonard’s setback places renewed scrutiny on Toronto’s substantial financial commitment.

The Raptors signed him to a reported two-year, $115 million contract extension in September, including a player option for the 2028-29 season.

Combined with his existing contract, the agreement gave Leonard approximately three years and $165 million remaining.

It was a commitment the Clippers reportedly refused to make.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles was unwilling to offer Leonard an extension beyond his $50.3 million salary for this season, helping set the trade negotiations in motion.

Toronto took a different approach.

The Raptors surrendered Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, a pick swap and two second-round selections to reacquire Leonard.

The trade was delayed amid an NBA investigation into salary cap circumvention involving the Clippers before being completed in September.

Toronto subsequently secured Leonard’s future with the lucrative extension.

Now, the Raptors must navigate another stretch without their highest-profile acquisition.

Coach Darko Rajakovic turned to Ja’Kobe Walter against Minnesota. Walter responded with 22 points, including five 3-pointers.

Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will also face greater responsibility.

Although the MRI results offer reassurance, the latest setback raises questions about Leonard’s durability.

For a team that committed considerable draft capital and $115 million in new money to bring its former championship hero back, those questions have taken on even greater significance.