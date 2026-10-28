Washington Wizards Send Clear Message to AJ Dybantsa Before NBA Debut

The Washington Wizards have delivered on a promise made by rookie AJ Dybantsa just days earlier.

Washington announced Wednesday, October 28, that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been cleared to make his regular-season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the team’s first four games with a left ankle sprain.

The Wizards made the occasion official with a short video posted to X, accompanied by a three-word message.

“No more waiting ⌛️,” the Wizards wrote, tagging Dybantsa.

The announcement was more than an injury update. It also served as a direct callback to the 19-year-old’s message to fans earlier in the week.

Wizards Answer AJ Dybantsa’s Emotional Message

On October 26, with his NBA debut still on hold, Dybantsa shared a message on Threads that put his injury setback into perspective.

“took me 19 years to get here. a few more days ain’t nothing 🙏🏾,” Dybantsa wrote.

Two days later, the Wizards brought those words back into focus.

The team’s 11-second announcement video features Dybantsa’s original message before revealing his No. 4 Wizards jersey hanging inside the locker room.

It was a fitting way to announce the arrival of a player whose first NBA appearance had been delayed almost two weeks.

Dybantsa injured his left ankle during Washington’s October 16 preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. He landed awkwardly after attempting a jumper and was unable to finish the game.

The injury forced him to miss Washington’s first four regular-season contests, although head coach Brian Keefe had continued expressing optimism about his recovery.

On Monday, Keefe said the rookie was “progressing in a very positive way,” according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Now Dybantsa has received the clearance he was waiting for.

Is AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight Against the Cavaliers?

Yes. Dybantsa has officially been upgraded to available for Washington’s Wednesday matchup against Cleveland, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

The rookie was initially listed as questionable on Tuesday’s NBA injury report before the Wizards upgraded his designation Wednesday.

Dybantsa is expected to play under a minutes restriction, according to The Athletic’s reporting detailed by Heavy. The team has not publicly specified the number of minutes he will be permitted to play.

NBA.com also reported Wednesday that Dybantsa is expected to join Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George in Washington’s starting lineup.

That would mark the first regular-season appearance of a player who averaged 25.5 points per game during his lone college season at BYU before becoming the first selection in June’s NBA Draft.

The Wizards enter the matchup 2-2 after splitting their first four games without Dybantsa, including Monday’s 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

His arrival gives Washington another scoring option alongside Young and Davis, while providing the first meaningful look at how Keefe plans to incorporate his prized rookie into the team’s regular-season rotation.

Washington will return home Friday, October 30, for another matchup against Charlotte, giving Dybantsa an opportunity to make his home debut.

But the wait to see him in an NBA regular-season game ends Wednesday.

And as the Wizards made clear, they aren’t waiting any longer.