Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Will Immediately Be A Free Agent

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

The Phillies have already announced that Don Mattingly will be back as manager.

They wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons”

Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent

Getty Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now that their season is over, Nestor Cortes will now become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Cortes had signed with the Phillies during the middle of the 2026 season.

That said, he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.“

Looking At Cortes’ Time In New York

Getty Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the third inning of Game Two of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cortes was once among the best pitchers in the American League when he pitched for the New York Yankees.

He made the 2022 All-Star Game with the franchise.

Over 126 games (85 starts) in the Bronx, Cortes went 33-20 with a 3.61 ERA.

The Yankees traded Cortes in 2024.

MLB.com wrote (on December 13, 2024): “Milwaukee Brewers traded RHP Devin Williams to New York Yankees for LHP Nestor Cortes and 2B Caleb Durbin.“

Looking At Cortes’ Other Stops

Getty Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Cortes was picked in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons in the MLB.

The 31-year-old has gone 35-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 143 games (94 starts).

There is no question that he will be an intriguing free agent this winter.