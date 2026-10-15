Arizona Cardinals’ Pass Defense Has An Unbelievable Problem

The Arizona Cardinals defense has struggled with one problem after another since it allowed 31 points in Week2. Especially the pass defense.

Three teams have allowed 14 passing touchdowns this season, and the Cardinals are one of them. What’s worse? Arizona has allowed a touchdown pass for every 9.92 passing attempts. Technically, they are allowing a passing touchdown just over 10 percent of the time.

Here is another dreary stat: the Cardinals have allowed just 88 catches this season. That is tied for the fourth-lowest mark in the NFL. Divide 88 by 14, and they are allowing one touchdown reception for every 6.2 completions.

There are a lot of reasons why the Cardinals have allowed 148 points over their last four games. Being unable to stop opposing passing games has fueled that fire.

Arizona Cardinals Passing Defense Is In Turmoil

If the Cardinals’ passing touchdown rate wasn’t bad enough, NFL.com has a few more stats that make their passing defense look even worse. Arizona is the only team in the NFL to allow at least nine yards per pass attempt heading into Week 6: 9.1, to be exact.

They have allowed the second-highest quarterback rating in the league at 117.2. Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed a higher rating, which sits at 120.5. Arizona has also surrendered 18 pass plays of 20 yards or more, which is tied for the fourth-highest total in football.

And finally, they have also given up the longest play so far this season. That was an 82-yard touchdown in Week 2’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They also gave up an 82-yard play in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Usually, there would be a positive takeaway here. If there is anything close to positive, it’s that the Cardinals are allowing just a 63.3 completion rate. That is the 13th-best in the NFL. Still, since Arizona has given up so many big plays, it’s a small silver lining.

Cardinals Face A Pass-Happy Team In Week 6

The Cardinals could be in for another long afternoon on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams. While the Rams have had their struggles this season, they remain one of the NFL’s most pass-happy teams.

Currently, the Rams lead the league with 219 pass attempts and 141 completions. Los Angeles is also tied with two other teams for first place with 21 completions of 20 yards or better. They’re tied for fifth with four completions of 40 or more yards. That doesn’t bode well for the Cardinals.

However, the Rams also aren’t constantly ripping opposing defenses apart through the air. Their 64.4 completion percentage ranks toward the middle of the league. Ditto for their 7.2 yards per pass attempt. Their 88.2 passer rating is the 12th-worst in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals’ passing defense will get tested again on Sunday. But the Rams’ passing offense, while it can be explosive, isn’t without its flaws. Therefore, the Cardinals’ passing defense has an outside chance of finally stringing together a decent game.

But if they’re going to get their act together, they must force quarterback Matthew Stafford into making mistakes. Stafford has been turnover-prone, with six interceptions this season. But he is also coming off a three-touchdown game where he threw for 383 yards. If Stafford comes out firing again, the Cardinals’ defense will have its hands full.