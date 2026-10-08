Arizona Cardinals Given Pessimistic Outlook Over Remainder of 2026 Season

The Arizona Cardinals are entering week five of the 2026 season facing a mixed bag of results.

The Cardinals are posting a 1-3 record four games in, with a challenging duel with the Detroit Lions directly in tow.

There are positives that the organization can point to after these games, but numerous questions remain as well.

Explore the ensuing discourse around Arizona after two narrow losses in as many weeks below.

Cardinals Remain in Lower Tier of NFL Hierarchy

The week one victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was a high-point for Arizona at the time. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the last three weeks are likely more reflective of who they are as a team.

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) holds this belief, as he places the Cardinals in tier four (probably not that good), just a hair above the tier five teams in the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

“Arizona scored an at-the-time surprising victory over the Chargers in Week 1, but it has since gone 0-3, including a loss to the Jameis Winston-led Giants last week.”

What are the major reasons behind the recent cooldown?

At the forefront are the struggles from starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett’s risk-aversion and arm strength limitations make it inevitable that a quarterback change will take place at some point.

Beyond Brissett is the Cardinals’ soft defense. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis isn’t nearly aggressive enough with his calls, and the personnel limits the unit’s ceiling to begin with. Earning a victory seems to be an uphill climb for Arizona – even when the offense is firing on all cylinders.

The upcoming stretch only accentuates the uncertain path that Arizona is taking.

Where Does Arizona Go From Here?

The Cardinals are certainly stuck in a curious position at the moment.

The franchise went into the 2025 season as a playoff hopeful. Now, they are widely seen as owning one of the least promising talent baselines in the entire NFL. Compounding these issues are the immediate pressure that is facing GM Monti Ossenfort, as well as Arizona’s exceptionally challenging remaining schedule.

How does an organization balance attempting to remain competitive, allowing the under-25 core to develop, and landing a top-five draft selection?

These are all crucial stones to turn, as the future of the Cardinals’ organization likely hinges on the next draft. There’s a chance that Arizona lands a franchise-changing prospect such as Darian Mensah (Miami), Colin Simmons (Texas), or Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State).

For the time being, the Cardinals need to attempt to compete in the midst of a tasking schedule. Upcoming games include the Los Angeles Rams (X2), Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs.

This is an incredibly taxing ask out of Ossenfort, the staff, and the roster, but the Cardinals can enter next season with positive momentum. This undoubtedly begins with competing against the NFL’s best.

For the moment, Arizona returns to action at home on Sunday afternoon. The team will seek to get the better of former OC Drew Petzing’s high-flying offense.