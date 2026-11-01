Cardinals Make Surprising In-Game Decision on QB Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be heading in a different direction at the quarterback position.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur seems to have had enough of the Jacoby Brissett experience.

This decision came at the 1:35 mark of the third quarter when backup Gardner Minshew II took the field. The Dallas Cowboys were leading the game 17-3, and Brissett was struggling mightily, to the tune of 10-23 passing with an interception.

The Cardinals found the end zone two plays later, signaling a spark that may catalyze Arizona moving forward.

What Cardinals Benching Brissett Means

Minshew will play the rest of the contest for the Cardinals – barring injury. This is as a result of rookie QB Carson Beck being the emergency third quarterback this week.

Beck can only see the field if both Minshew and Brissett exit due to injury, so this is unlikely.

The bright side of this proposition is that Minshew is seemingly adding a spark to the Arizona offense. Whether it’s too late to earn a win for the Cardinals or not is unclear, but it creates a level of optimism.

When Will Arizona See Beck in Action?

The benching of Brissett signals that the Miami product is closing the gap on being ready to be active on Sundays.

The train of thought has long been that Beck will make his starting debut in week 12 against the Washington Commanders. This is due to the closing stretch of the season providing a smooth runway for the rookie to ease in properly.

However, all bets are off now. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Beck sees the field sooner, but expect Minshew to start next week against the Seattle Seahawks.

For now, the Cardinals trail the Cowboys by a score of 24-10