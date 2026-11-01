Cardinals Reveal Carson Beck’s Final Status for Cowboys Game

The 2-5 Arizona Cardinals are less than two hours away from taking on the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys.

While much of the fanfare will reside in the return of Jeremiyah Love, there are several other moving pieces in-play.

Among those is the status of rookie QB Carson Beck. There has been a sense of inevitability that Beck will take over as the starter for some time. However, a recent victory by current starter Jacoby Brissett and a Beck back injury is preventing the immediate change.

Follow Arizona’s final call on Beck ahead of the matchup below.

Cardinals Reveal Beck’s Final Status

The Cardinals are officially ruling Beck inactive for the game.

The entire inactive list is as follows below.

What Inactive List Means For Arizona Moving Forward

The two most consequential absences both short/long-term are Beck and Nolen. Nolen seems to be a foundational piece to the Cardinals‘ defense for years to come, but injury concerns are still present.

As for Beck – Arizona needs the Miami product in action relatively soon. There is immense pressure on Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort to right the ship. His best opportunity is likely to be for Beck to shine in his opportunities.

Beck’s performance is likely to have great implications for the future of the franchise, including when evaluating the upcoming quarterback class.

Miami’s Darian Mensah and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker are intriguing draft prospects. However, a strong closing showing by Beck may convince Arizona to focus their attention elsewhere.

The next few weeks will determine a great deal about the direction of the franchise. This journey begins against the Cowboys. The two teams square off at 11:00 A.M. MST, with the broadcast on Fox.