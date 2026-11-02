Cardinals’ Improbable Comeback Ended Cowboys’ Historic 203-Game Run

The Arizona Cardinals more than completed a come-from-behind win on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is one thing to fall behind 17-3 and later 24-10 in a single game and still win. Let alone falling behind 27-17 with 3:54 remaining. But Gardner Minshew and Co. went to work and pulled off the impossible.

Few knew how historic of a comeback this was. But Todd Archer of ESPN.com reminded everyone when he wrote, “Prior to Sunday, the Cowboys were 202-0-1 when leading by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter at home in their history, including playoffs. This loss matched the largest blown fourth-quarter lead in team history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.”

For a team that has been around since 1960, that is one of the most impressive numbers one will see. Now, for the first time in their first 67 seasons, the Cowboys have a ‘1’ in the loss column.

Cardinals’ Come-From-Behind Win Adds More History To Rivalry With Dallas

This came against a team that was a former NFC East rival between 1970 and 2001 before the NFL realigned and Arizona joined the NFC West. To make this even more remarkable, the Cardinals’ win on Sunday marked just the 37th time they have beaten Dallas.

Overall, the Arizona/Phoenix/St. Louis Cardinals are 37-56-1 all-time against Dallas — including Arizona’s 20-7 win in the 1998-99 postseason.

However, Sunday’s win gave Arizona a five-game winning streak against the Cowboys and nine wins in their past 10 meetings. Their five-game streak is the longest against Dallas since moving to Arizona. The St. Louis Cardinals won their first six games against the Cowboys between Oct. 23, 1960 and Sep. 14, 1963.

Arizona’s win also kept the Cardinals undefeated at AT&T Stadium, where they are now 5-0. So, there were a few factors that went into how the Cardinals helped add another chapter to the rivalry’s history. But handing the Cowboys their first-ever home loss in such a come-from-behind fashion shook up NFL history.

Arizona Is Not Finished Playing Against Old NFC East Rivals

So far in 2026, the Cardinals have won and lost close games against their old NFC East rivals. They came up short in Week 4 against the New York Giants, and narrowly defeated Dallas. In Weeks 12 and 13, the Cardinals will square off with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, and both games will be at home.

If Arizona wants to get the best of its old rivals, they still need to fix their issues defensively. In six of their eight games, the Cardinals have given up at least 30 points. While they can celebrate their historic win over the Cowboys, it still doesn’t get them off the hook regarding their defensive woes.

With just the Monday Night Game remaining this week, the Cardinals find themselves 32nd in points allowed, with 238. That puts them on pace to allow 506 points this season. They have also given up at least 30 points in every home game this year, further raising the stakes in the weeks leading up to both contests.

The good news? Arizona has three games coming up against three tough opponents to fix their issues defensively. If they can, then they will be poised for two more memorable matchups against the NFC East.