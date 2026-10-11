Arizona Cardinals Get Encouraging Update on Key Starter Ahead of Lions Game

The Arizona Cardinals (1-3) are heading into a massive week five test against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are coming off a Sunday Night Football loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals present an opportunity for Detroit to once again rise above .500 behind a clean bill of health.

Arizona, on the other hand, are heading into the game with a few uncertainties. Among them is a starting defensive tackle who is finding his way in year two in the NFL.

Read more on the update surrounding Walter Nolen III below.

Cardinals’ Nolen Facing Positive Prognosis

Local insider John Gambadoro (Arizona Sports) broke news that the second-year defensive tackle Nolen will play on Sunday. This is barring any pregame setbacks.

Nolen, 22, is playing in his 11th career game after missing 11 contests in his rookie campaign. The Ole Miss alum appearing in every possible game this season is incredibly encouraging for Arizona’s defense.

This is especially true against Detroit’s high-flying offense that features one of the best running backs in the league in Jahmyr Gibbs. Nolen’s presence alongside Roy Lopez gifts the Cardinals a fighting chance to slow down the Lions’ offense when necessary.

Pressure On Arizona to Compete

While the Cardinals were competitive over the last two games, this trend isn’t a guarantee to continue.

Head coach Mike LaFleur is already facing some heat for the three-game losing streak, and Detroit owns an offense that can break a game open.

In this spirit, there’s equal parts pressure on Nolen/Arizona’s defense, the coaching staff, and Brissett to make things happen. If the Cardinals are unable to compete in this game, one might wonder when they will do so again this season.

In the meantime, the Lions are the task at hand. Arizona and Detroit square off at 1:25 P.M. MST, with the contest airing on Fox.