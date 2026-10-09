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Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur Receives Lukewarm Reception Early in First Season

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Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Mike LaFleur of the Arizona Cardinals reviews a play sheet during the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a reset under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona’s 1-3 start under the 39-year-old coach has bred a mix of optimism, as well as frustration after two straight narrow losses.

Follow the current perception surrounding the job that LaFleur is doing as a first-time head coach below.

LaFleur Subject of Lukewarm Job Review

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur
GettyArizona’s head coach has a promising future, but the transition to the role is challenging.

Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report) gave the Michigan native a decent, yet relatively uninspiring C+ grade through four weeks.

While Gagnon acknowledges that the Cardinals are scoring in a sufficient manner, and are typically playing above their means, there are clear reasons to show pause in his overall job performance.

“That offense has generated only five 20-plus-yard plays all season, easily the worst mark in the NFL (only one other team has fewer than 10). LaFleur also did not manage the second half well in a tough Week 4 loss to the Giants.”

While some blame can fall on LaFleur for the lack of explosive plays, personnel has to be a factor as well. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is simply one of the most risk-averse passers in the NFL. Even if Arizona figures out how to utilize Marvin Harison Jr. in a downfield role, the Brissett question is very pertinent.

Game management is another valid point of gripe. Growing pains are the norm for a new head coach, but the last two weeks have been particularly rough. The final-drive management in particular is a sticking point at the moment.

Despite this, there are ways that LaFleur can adjust and learn on-the-fly moving forward.

How Cardinals’ Coach Can Right Ship

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur
GettyArizona’s coach will have several major decisions to make in the weeks ahead.

The most immediate decision that LaFleur can make to right wrongs is in re-evaluating the standing of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Rallis, 33, has become the subject of severe criticism over the last two seasons. At one time he was seen as a rising star in the coaching world. Now, it appears as if his future as a defensive coordinator is in extreme limbo.

Arizona’s head coach has a definite opportunity to make a change in the near future. While the Cardinals do not have a BYE week until late in the season, Teryl Austin is a seasoned veteran that can take on more responsibility on-the-fly.

Beyond the DC question is the quarterback position. Brissett will receive the benefit of the doubt for now, but how much more grace will he receive?

Rookie Carson Beck is a prospect that the Cardinals and LaFleur need to evaluate this season. Belief that the Miami product being unafraid of taking risks would benefit the offense is a valid one.

If LaFleur makes these changes, there’s a real possibility that the Cardinals can turn a 1-3 start into a very successful year one. This is all Arizona’s management can ask from him after a disastrous 2025 season that came before.

The Cardinals are taking on the Lions on Sunday at 1:25 P.M. MST from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

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Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur Receives Lukewarm Reception Early in First Season

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