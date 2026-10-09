Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur Receives Lukewarm Reception Early in First Season

The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a reset under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona’s 1-3 start under the 39-year-old coach has bred a mix of optimism, as well as frustration after two straight narrow losses.

Follow the current perception surrounding the job that LaFleur is doing as a first-time head coach below.

LaFleur Subject of Lukewarm Job Review

Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report) gave the Michigan native a decent, yet relatively uninspiring C+ grade through four weeks.

While Gagnon acknowledges that the Cardinals are scoring in a sufficient manner, and are typically playing above their means, there are clear reasons to show pause in his overall job performance.

“That offense has generated only five 20-plus-yard plays all season, easily the worst mark in the NFL (only one other team has fewer than 10). LaFleur also did not manage the second half well in a tough Week 4 loss to the Giants.”

While some blame can fall on LaFleur for the lack of explosive plays, personnel has to be a factor as well. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is simply one of the most risk-averse passers in the NFL. Even if Arizona figures out how to utilize Marvin Harison Jr. in a downfield role, the Brissett question is very pertinent.

Game management is another valid point of gripe. Growing pains are the norm for a new head coach, but the last two weeks have been particularly rough. The final-drive management in particular is a sticking point at the moment.

Despite this, there are ways that LaFleur can adjust and learn on-the-fly moving forward.

How Cardinals’ Coach Can Right Ship

The most immediate decision that LaFleur can make to right wrongs is in re-evaluating the standing of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Rallis, 33, has become the subject of severe criticism over the last two seasons. At one time he was seen as a rising star in the coaching world. Now, it appears as if his future as a defensive coordinator is in extreme limbo.

Arizona’s head coach has a definite opportunity to make a change in the near future. While the Cardinals do not have a BYE week until late in the season, Teryl Austin is a seasoned veteran that can take on more responsibility on-the-fly.

Beyond the DC question is the quarterback position. Brissett will receive the benefit of the doubt for now, but how much more grace will he receive?

Rookie Carson Beck is a prospect that the Cardinals and LaFleur need to evaluate this season. Belief that the Miami product being unafraid of taking risks would benefit the offense is a valid one.

If LaFleur makes these changes, there’s a real possibility that the Cardinals can turn a 1-3 start into a very successful year one. This is all Arizona’s management can ask from him after a disastrous 2025 season that came before.

The Cardinals are taking on the Lions on Sunday at 1:25 P.M. MST from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.