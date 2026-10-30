Cardinals Coach Reveals Michael Wilson’s Final Status Ahead of Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals are entering week eight with a real chance to earn their third win of 2026.

On the front end, Arizona are heading into a winnable contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Beyond this, it seems as if head coach Mike LaFleur’s roster is positioning to be relatively healthy.

Follow a key update on wide receiver Michael Wilson before Sunday’s contest below.

Cardinals Coach Clarifies Wilson’s Status Ahead of Contest

On the heels of LaFleur confirming that running back Jeremiyah Love will play, the same seems to be the case for Wilson (PHNX).

“It’s just a pain tolerance, as far as my knowledge, it can’t get any worse.”

This assessment is somewhat encouraging, but doesn’t erase potential concern either. Wilson spent Wednesday and Thursday wearing the “non-contact” yellow practice jersey. This was certainly a reason to display concern, as ribs are a painful ailment to play through.

Despite this, the stage is setting for the Stanford alum to appear in his eighth contest this season. This is undeniably a massive boost for a Cardinals’ passing game that is already suffering from limitations.

The current performance of the Cowboys’ defense makes it an ideal game for Wilson to experience a breakout in as well.

Wilson Owns Favorable Matchup Against Dallas

The Cowboys’ passing defense is improving gradually, with the addition of Joey Porter Jr. aiding in the rise. This is a key matchup to watch, as Porter will likely shadow the 2023 third-round pick throughout the game.

However, potential matchup quirks help Wilson’s case to have a strong performance. The Cowboys still rank 31st in EPA given up per pass play, which means they have a distance to go in figuring things out. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is facing personnel challenges in extension, including a run defense that is wildly underperforming.

There are still concerns that are in frame for Wilson and the Cardinals despite the positive environment the opponent provides. This includes Arizona’s quarterback situation. Incumbent starting QB Jacoby Brissett ranks among the lowest in average depth of target across the NFL. The revolving door that is Arizona’s offensive line is also a consideration when tempering expectations.

Perhaps the most glaring reason to temper hopes is the presence of Trey McBride. The tight end has been the subject of 77 targets across seven games, remaining a dominant force of target share. While Wilson owns a favorable matchup, the game flow and McBride might prevent an elevated ceiling.

However, it’s likely just a matter of time before the 26-year-old Wilson breaks out. The 6’3″ receiver brings quality hands, a quick first step, and route running pedigree to the table that lends to an uptick in future production.

It remains to be seen if Dallas presents the right opportunity for a strong statistical outing, but the conditions are there for Wilson to take advantage.

Arizona is traveling to take on the Cowboys on Sunday. The teams are squaring off at 11:00 A.M. MST on Sunday in Arlington, with the game being broadcast on Fox.