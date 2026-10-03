The NFL trade deadline is over a month away, as it’s set for November 10. Before then, the Arizona Cardinals could try to make some moves.

One particular player has been named as Arizona’s top trade asset leading up to that deadline.

Budda Baker Named Top Trade Candidate for Arizona Cardinals

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed the top trade candidate for each team in the league, and for the Cardinals, the pick was veteran safety Budda Baker.

Baker is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who has played his entire career with the Cardinals since they drafted him in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s established himself as one of the best defenders in franchise history over the course of his career.

However, if the Cardinals no longer view him as a piece of the puzzle moving forward, they might want to recoup some value for him while they still can. They could also open up some serious cap space by moving on from Baker. Given his experience and skill set, there would likely be several teams interested in adding him via trade to bolster their secondary.

“Safety Budda Baker, however, probably doesn’t have a lengthy future in Arizona. The 30-year-old is still a starting-caliber safety, but he looms as a likely 2027 cap casualty,” Knox wrote.