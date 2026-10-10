Insider Reveals Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Asking Price in Trade Talks

The Arizona Cardinals have quickly cooled off after a hot start to the 2026 campaign, as they have lost their past three games, settling in as one of the worst teams in the league (which is what many folks were expecting them to be entering the year). With each passing loss, trade rumors continue to heat up surrounding this team, and the guy at the center of everything is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Simply put, Harrison has been a massive disappointment this year, and it seems like he is getting boxed out of the Cardinals’ offensive scheme. As a result, teams have already begun calling Arizona and inquiring about the talented pass catcher’s status. The front office isn’t exactly in a rush to unload Harrison, but if it does, it sounds like it has set a very high asking price for his services.

Cardinals Set Asking Price for Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Talks

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison was viewed as a surefire star coming out of college. And yet, while he wasn’t exactly unproductive over his first two seasons with the Cardinals, his numbers left a lot to be desired. Through four games this year, though, things have truly taken a turn for the worse.

To this point, Harrison has caught just five passes on the season for 85 yards and a score. Considering how high of a pick Arizona invested in Harrison, that is a massive letdown, even though we are still early in the season. Both Trey McBride and Michael Wilson have become more trusted weapons in the air for Jacoby Brissett, which is a big reason why Harrison is generating so much trade interest.

A team can never have too many talented wide receivers, and while Harrison hasn’t panned out for the Cardinals, he has way too much talent to be given up on just yet. Arizona certainly isn’t resigned to moving on from him just yet, but if it does, NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in his weekly intel column that the team is looking for a second-round pick and more in exchange for Harrison.

One of the hottest trade names is Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and Arizona has already gotten several calls. But it won’t be cheap to land the former No. 4 pick,” Pelissero reported. “Other teams that have spoken to the Cardinals say Arizona would want a second-round draft pick and more—perhaps an additional mid-round pick—to consider dealing Harrison.”

Should the Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JULY 26: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 26, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’d certainly be tough to see the Cardinals cut their losses on Harrison so early into his career, but it’s beginning to get tougher and tougher to justify holding onto him. Unless he gets hot over the next couple of games, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arizona flip him to another team and focus on getting McBride and Wilson more targets.

Harrison has the talent to be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but it doesn’t seem like that is going to be happening with this team anytime soon. This is a high asking price for Harrison, but it isn’t exactly outlandish considering his upside and the fact that he still has at least a year-and-a-half of team control left on his rookie contract, so if the front office receives an offer somewhere in this ballpark, it should pull the trigger on it.