Jeremiyah Love Injury Update: Cardinals Star RB Visibly Frustrated After Exiting Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiayh Love just can’t catch a break with his injuries this season.

All that frustration was clearly visible on the sideline when Jeremiyah Love tweaked his ankle again in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals Jeremiyah Love Sidelined Due to Tweaked Ankle

Love appeared to tweak his right ankle mid-play before limping to the sideline, where cameras caught him slamming his helmet in frustration.

The Cardinals had to call an injury timeout for Love after he tweaked the exact same right ankle that has nagged him since the preseason. He also suffered a left ankle sprain in Week 4. Making his first start back after a two-game absence, it’s now a complete toss-up whether the rookie returns for the rest of the game.

Love threw his helmet in frustration after heading to the sideline with trainers https://t.co/47iRfu3Fyr pic.twitter.com/m1wkUQBi0i — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 1, 2026

Doctor of physical therapy Jeff Mueller noted that it looks more like a “hurts in the moment” type of injury.

“Jeremiyah Love limped off the field, seemed to be favoring his left side (same side as his ankle), but this seems more like a hip contusion/pointer from the defender hitting him.

Hopefully more “hurts in the moment” versus injury,” Mueller wrote.

The rookie was excited to go out there and play for his team after missing two games and having his rookie season hit a wall.