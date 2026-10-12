Cardinals Get Ripped for Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade, Earn Poor Grade

The Marvin Harrison Jr. era has come to an end with the Arizona Cardinals. In less than three seasons, it’s safe to say that it was a major disappointment after the Cardinals used the No. 4 overall pick on him in 2024.

In the end, the Cardinals shipped Harrison to the Houston Texans, along with a 2027 seventh-round pick. Coming back is a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Harrison wraps up his tenure with the Cardinals, having played in 33 games. During that time, he had 108 receptions for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns. That’s 14.6 yards per reception. However, injuries would derail Harrison in 2025 before he struggled to find any success under a new coaching staff in 2026. This year, in four games, he has 5 receptions for 85 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Arizona Cardinals Got a Bad Grade on Their Trade

Shortly following the Harrison trade, The Athletic shared some grades on the trade. For Houston, “B” in the hopes that they were buying low. On the other side of the trade, however, the Cardinals got a “D” grade.

Jeff Howe was handing out the grades. When discussing Arizona, he also made a point of ripping the Cardinals. In particular, he opened by wondering if GM Monti Ossenfort is going to be fired sooner than later.

“This is a quick hook for Ossenfort, whose Cardinals were 16-39 [now 16-40] in his three-plus seasons at the time of the trade,” Howe wrote. “And given the turbulence in Arizona over the past decade, it’s fair to wonder whether owner Michael Bidwill will employ Ossenfort long enough to use the picks acquired for Harrison.”