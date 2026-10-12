Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur Makes Cryptic Statement on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The struggle train is continuing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 45-21 loss at the hands of Drew Petzing and the Detroit Lions is a low point of the 1-4 start to Mike LaFleur’s tenure as head coach.

The loss also came under the backdrop of trading Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans. The hectic week didn’t do much to calm nerves of the fanbase, although LaFleur did shed light on the saga after the loss.

LaFleur Makes Interesting Statement on Cardinals’ Decision to Trade Harrison

Getty Harrison and the Cardinals are parting ways.

LaFleur – as expected – was the subject of a question surrounding the Harrison trade (Darren Urban).

“We thought it was in the best interest of the club.”

This is a short, yet impactful statement. Speculation shouldn’t run amok, but it became clear in recent weeks that the two sides need a fresh start. Arizona’s coaching staff and management seem to agree on this notion as well, which should be telling. This was simply an untenable situation, and there was something that led to the swift decision to move on from Harrison.

In a turn of accountability, LaFleur also acknowledged that it’s the responsibility of the coaching staff to maximize players. This is particularly disappointing in Harrison’s case, as the theory heading into the season was that LaFleur would work magic on his production. This simply wasn’t the case, and now the two sides are moving on from a failed partnership.

LaFleur Knows Cardinals Must Be Better

The 39-year-old doesn’t believe that the Harrison trade was a distraction in the loss, but knows that his team isn’t performing well enough in the same breadth (Urban).

“Not good enough. I know we’re better than that but that doesn’t mean s*** right now. … It’s déjà vu all over again.”

Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s opening drive was a work of art. Kendrick Bourne enjoyed a quality performance. There were encouraging signs from non-Harrison receivers.

Howver, disconnect still remains. The Arizona rushing attack didn’t gain traction during the game, while it was a challenge to involve Michael Wilson as well.

The Cardinals aren’t receiving any breaks in the weeks to come to soothe the quality of play concerns. Next Sunday is the first of two meetings with the Los Angeles Rams. This also marks the possible return of 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles defense.

Week seven features a visit from the Denver Broncos, who continue to field an elite defense despite seeing mixed results on offense.

The week eight game against the Dallas Cowboys provides the best chance to secure a victory in the weeks ahead. The Cowboys are coming off a loss to Jalon Daniels, an undrafted rookie quarterback, and are seemingly at rock bottom themselves.

Ultimately, Arizona and LaFleur must blend staying competitive with finding ways to stack up a few wins. The victory over the Los Angeles Chargers continues to look less impressive by the week, and the franchise simply cannot accept the only victory in 2026 coming in week one. While draft positioning is crucial, devolving from three wins to one would be a disastrous outcome.

Let’s see how hard the Cardinals roster fights for LaFleur and the coaching staff moving forward.