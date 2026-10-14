Falcons Catch Huge Break Before Week 6 Matchup Against the Bears

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons host the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

To make things a little better, the NFL has announced the suspension of Bears defensive end Montez Sweat due to violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.

“This week the Atlanta Falcons will face a heavyweight NFC contender for the first time this season when they host the Chicago Bears,” Tim Weaver wrote in a Falcons Wire article. The bad news is that Chicago has one of the league’s best offenses, but the good news is they are vulnerable on defense, and they’re going to be missing a big piece this week.

“Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended by the league office for two games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances policy, knocking him out for Sunday’s matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Michael Penix Jr. Should Be Happy

Montez Sweat led the Bears with 10 sacks last season, and the Bears traded their best interior rusher, Gervon Dexter, to the Falcons just before the season began.

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a big hit late in the Ravens game which hindered him from coming in the game in overtime.

He should be thrilled that one of Chicago’s best pass rushers will not be playing. With a good offensive line in Atlanta, he should be well-protected.

“Penix had taken a big hit in the final moments of regulation, remaining on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to him,” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “He eventually walked to the sideline and sat with trainers gathered around him, asking how he felt and checking his side and ribs.