Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Shares True Thoughts on How Ravens Game Ended

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football 30-23 in overtime.

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a big hit late in the game which hindered him from coming in the game in overtime. Tua Tagovailoa would throw an interception that would seal the ball game.

“Penix had taken a big hit in the final moments of regulation, remaining on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to him,” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article . “He eventually walked to the sideline and sat with trainers gathered around him, asking how he felt and checking his side and ribs.

“The quarterback — who, to that point, had converted third-and-long after third-and-long — was preparing to return to the game. He was in discomfort, yes, but he was trying to work through it. Stretching. Throwing. Talking to trainers. That mentality, that drive, it didn’t surprise his teammates.”

Penix Jr. Shares Thoughts On Him Coming Out of the Game

After suffering the big hit, Michael Penix Jr. made every effort to re-enter the game after getting hit. The young quarterback just didn’t feel how he wanted.

“I tried to get up and move around,” Penix said. “I tried to get up and throw, see how I felt. I didn’t feel the way I wanted to feel. It just started to get worse and worse as we were sitting there,” he said. “I was just getting cold.”

Penix had been in a rhythm in the second half and had a connection with Drake London.

“Penix overcame a slow start to pass for 240 yards and a touchdown but could only watch from the bench with a towel on his head as the Ravens put the game away,” an ESPN article says.

Drake London had 7 catches for 118 yards.

Injuries Continue to Be a Problem for Penix

Michael Penix Jr. cannot seem to shake off the injury bug especially after playing so well over the past three games.

This is a guy that has had multiple knee surgeries and now he is experiencing rib issues. The injury is not considered long term, but it’s hard to see Penix getting hurt time and time again.

“I just felt like I needed to be out there,” Penix said. “How I grew up, how I was raised, it was always, man, fight through it, fight through it. I was trying my best, but I knew I wasn’t where I needed to be for us to go win a football game in that moment.”

“Knowing me, I am going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career. I am going to do everything I can in the training room to make sure I get back to where I want to be. I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”