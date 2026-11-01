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Drake London Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Falcons’ Star WR

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after his team's 30-23 overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons run so much of their passing attack through superstar wide receiver Drake London.

That may have to change on Sunday in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just one drive due to an apparent injury.

London had one target on the opening drive, but he didn’t catch it, and the Falcons soon announced negative injury news for London.

Drake London Injury Update

The Falcons announced that London is being evaluated for a potential concussion.

London was officially questionable to return as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

Good News for Falcons, Drake London

Less than five minutes after London was ruled to be questionable to return, he was back in the football game for the Falcons.

It appears the Falcons avoided the worst, at least for now.

Falcons WR Depth Chart

London is the best receiver the Falcons have, by far.

Their No. 2 WR this season has mostly been Jahan Dotson.

They also have the small but shifty Olamde Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch. They round out their 53-man roster WRs with Chris Blair.

If London were to ever miss extended time, the Falcons’ offense would be in big trouble.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Drake London Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Falcons’ Star WR

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