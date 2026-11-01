Drake London Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Falcons’ Star WR

The Atlanta Falcons run so much of their passing attack through superstar wide receiver Drake London.

That may have to change on Sunday in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just one drive due to an apparent injury.

London had one target on the opening drive, but he didn’t catch it, and the Falcons soon announced negative injury news for London.

Drake London Injury Update

The Falcons announced that London is being evaluated for a potential concussion.

London was officially questionable to return as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

Drake London is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He is questionable. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 1, 2026

Good News for Falcons, Drake London

Less than five minutes after London was ruled to be questionable to return, he was back in the football game for the Falcons.

It appears the Falcons avoided the worst, at least for now.

Falcons WR Depth Chart

London is the best receiver the Falcons have, by far.

Their No. 2 WR this season has mostly been Jahan Dotson.

They also have the small but shifty Olamde Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch. They round out their 53-man roster WRs with Chris Blair.

If London were to ever miss extended time, the Falcons’ offense would be in big trouble.