Falcons EDGE Named Top 5 Free Agent Acquisition in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons defense has been one of the best run defenses in the NFL thus far in 2026.

The Atlanta Falcons are the number 1 rush defense in the NFL, allowing only 47.7 rushing yards per game. According to a CBS Sports article, one of the best free agent acquisitions this offseason was Edge Rusher Cameron Thomas.

“There may not be a better value free agency signing in 2026 than Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Cameron Thomas, Garrett Podell wrote in the CBS article. “The 26-year-old former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals had just three starts through his first four seasons after playing for three teams — the Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns — in his first four seasons. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski brought Thomas with him from Cleveland to Atlanta for cheap, and Thomas has more than rewarded Stefanski’s belief in him as an every-game starter in 2026.

“Thomas’ 22 quarterback pressures are tied for ninth in the NFL, and he also has 2.0 sacks this season. Thomas has multiple pressures in all five games this season and at least three in each of the last four games. His arrival is one of the reasons the Falcons are much more energetic in 2026 than they were in 2025.”

Falcons Prepared to Take On High Powered Bears Offense

Cameron Thomas has 16 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble thus far in the 2026 season. The Falcons will have their hands full trying to slow down D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have both rushed for over 300 yards averaging nearly five yards per carry. Swift has been more involved in terms of touches and receiving, while Monangai has been more efficient in rushing

The Chicago Bears rank 13th in the league in points per game, 7th in total yards per game, and 1st in rushing yards per game.

With the number 1 rushing offense and the number 1 rushing defense prepared to square off, something has to give.

Penix Has to Stay Healthy

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a big hit late in the Ravens game which hindered him from coming in the game in overtime.

“Penix had taken a big hit in the final moments of regulation, remaining on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to him,” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “He eventually walked to the sideline and sat with trainers gathered around him, asking how he felt and checking his side and ribs.

Penix believes he will be good to go against Chicago. He has been playing relatively well over the past three games.

“Knowing me, I am going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career. I am going to do everything I can in the training room to make sure I get back to where I want to be,” Penix said. “I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”