Falcons’ $64 Million Star Floated as 49ers’ Luxury Trade Target

The Atlanta Falcons could face a far more difficult trade deadline decision than whether to move a reserve. ESPN has floated the idea of sending one of their best defensive players to a San Francisco 49ers team already chasing a Super Bowl.

Jessie Bates III has remained a fixture in Atlanta’s secondary, even as the Falcons have slipped to 3-5. But his contract is nearing its end, and a proposal involving the 49ers comes with a familiar coaching connection.

Falcons Jessie Bates III Named 49ers Luxury Trade Target

In his Nov. 5 trade deadline column, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell picked Bates as a “luxury target” for San Francisco, which entered the week 6-1 despite injuries along the roster.

Barnwell suggested general manager John Lynch consider an unconventional move. The 49ers have just three interceptions this season, all by cornerback Renardo Green, and Barnwell wrote that a player who could “swing a playoff game with a big play” could appeal to Lynch.

His assessment of Atlanta’s chances was less encouraging. Barnwell wrote the Falcons “can’t have serious aspirations about making a deep playoff run,” even though they remain in the NFC South race.

The 29-year-old Bates is in the final season of his contract. Barnwell noted he has produced at least three interceptions in seven of his eight completed NFL seasons, a track record that makes him a credible difference-maker for San Francisco.

Bates has 28 career interceptions, including 13 in his first three seasons with Atlanta. He has one in eight games this season, along with 46 combined tackles and three forced fumbles.

The latest forced fumble was memorable. Against Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield mishandled a snap and lateraled to Bucky Irving, who raced toward the goal line. Bates punched the ball loose before Irving crossed, and it bounced out of the end zone for a touchback.

The Falcons lost 16-0, but the play offered another reminder of the safety’s ability to change a game without making an interception.

Raheem Morris Connection Adds Twist to Falcons-49ers Trade Idea

San Francisco has another reason to consider Bates: defensive coordinator Raheem Morris coached him in Atlanta during the 2024 and 2025 seasons before joining Kyle Shanahan’s staff this year.

Bates intercepted four passes in 2024 and three in 2025. He would arrive familiar with Morris’ approach, although the 49ers would need to change their existing safety rotation to create a starting role.

Still, the proposal does not mean Atlanta is shopping its defensive leader. In ESPN’s separate Nov. 4 trade deadline preview, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote, “I do not believe the Falcons are trying to trade Bates.” He added that any move would require a huge offer.

There are financial considerations beyond a simple rental. Bates signed a four-year, $64 million agreement with Atlanta in 2023. His contract expires after this season, leaving the Falcons to consider an extension or a potential free-agent departure.

The 49ers already traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, an indication that their front office is willing to add veterans. Their current needs also include help along the defensive front and at receiver, so acquiring Bates would go beyond plugging an obvious hole.

For Atlanta, trading Bates could return draft capital to a new front office that wants to build through the draft. It would also mean moving a proven playmaker while the Falcons are still alive in their division race, making Barnwell’s luxury suggestion a difficult decision rather than an obvious sale.