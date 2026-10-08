Falcons Named Trade Suitor for Eagles’ Forgotten $1.4 Million Pass Rusher

The Atlanta Falcons have already had to get creative with their pass rush this season, and another veteran option could become available before the NFL trade deadline.

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named Atlanta as a potential suitor for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who has barely seen the field through the first month of the season.

Epenesa signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason, but he has played only 23 defensive snaps through three appearances.

Falcons Named Potential Trade Suitor for A.J. Epenesa

The Eagles brought Epenesa in as a rotational option after six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. His role has been even smaller than expected.

“The Eagles added A.J. Epenesa to be a rotational edge piece, but he is only playing 11% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps so far,” Pereles wrote.

Pereles pointed to Epenesa’s past production as one reason another team could still have interest. The 28-year-old had 19 sacks from 2022 through 2024 in Buffalo and finished 2025 with 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two interceptions.

“If Philadelphia can garner any interest — even a late-round pick swap — for a player not playing much, moving Epenesa could be worth it,” Pereles wrote. “It’s not the most exciting transaction, but contenders are often interested in late-season pass rush help.”

Atlanta was the team Pereles singled out.

“Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has done a tremendous job this season making the most out of a defensive front mostly consisting of journeyman veterans. Perhaps Epenesa could be next,” Pereles wrote.

Epenesa wouldn’t come with a long-term commitment. His one-year contract expires after the season, making him a short-term addition rather than a player Atlanta would have to build future plans around.

A.J. Epenesa Could Add Depth to Falcons Pass Rush

The Falcons have managed to create pressure despite entering the season without two of the biggest pieces from last year’s defense.

Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL during training camp and will miss the entire season. James Pearce Jr., who led Atlanta with 10.5 sacks as a rookie, is serving an eight-game suspension and won’t be eligible for reinstatement until Week 9.

Atlanta responded by leaning heavily on veterans and rotational pieces. Za’Darius Smith has 2.5 sacks, while Cameron Thomas has 1.5 through four games. Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London and Zach Harrison are the only defensive linemen on the current 53-man roster who contributed to the Falcons’ franchise-record 57 sacks last season.

That turnover has made Atlanta’s early defensive success notable. Before its Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons were allowing an NFL-low 48 rushing yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry while generating more pressure with four-man rushes.

Epenesa would give Ulbrich another experienced body to rotate into that group without requiring a major investment.

He also has experience producing in a complementary role. Epenesa never started more than 13 games in a season with Buffalo, yet still recorded 28.5 sacks over six years with the Bills.

The Eagles have used him on just 11% of their defensive snaps this season, and Philadelphia has already started moving veteran pieces ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

For Atlanta, the appeal would be simple. Epenesa wouldn’t need to arrive as the answer to its pass-rush situation.

He would just need to give Ulbrich one more option until Pearce returns and beyond.