Falcons’ Nightmare Comes Back to Haunt Commanders’ Dan Quinn After Giants Blunder

The Atlanta Falcons weren’t involved in Sunday’s 27-27 tie between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, but one of the most painful moments in franchise history still found its way into the conversation.

Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watched Washington squander a chance to win in overtime after a brutal clock-management sequence prevented the Commanders from attempting a potential game-winning field goal.

That was enough for ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to bring up the infamous 28-3 collapse in Super Bowl LI.

Dan Quinn Gets 28-3 Reminder After Commanders Blunder

Foxworth didn’t hold back Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up” while discussing the way Washington handled the final seconds against New York.

“If I were the coach who was leading the team that lost in the Super Bowl [that] had a 28-3 lead, I would have my clock management down!” Foxworth said.

The criticism came after Washington had a chance to escape with a win despite blowing a 27-13 fourth-quarter lead.

The Giants tied the game late and eventually gave the Commanders another opportunity when running back Cam Skattebo fumbled in overtime. Washington recovered at its own 24 and drove into field-goal range.

However, Washington then let the opportunity disappear.

A completion to Treylon Burks put Washington at the Giants’ 26 with 1:02 remaining, leaving the Commanders in position to try a winning field goal. Instead, they continued running offense with no timeouts remaining.

The final sequence became a mess.

On the last play, Jayden Daniels kept the ball and was tackled in bounds with eight seconds left. Washington couldn’t get lined up and stop the clock before time expired.

Quinn slammed his headset as the game ended in a tie, leaving Washington at 1-3-1.

A victory also would have made Washington the only NFC East team to win in Week 5 and pulled the Commanders within one game of the division lead. Instead, the tie kept them alone in last place.

Falcons’ Super Bowl Collapse Still Follows Dan Quinn

Quinn took responsibility afterward.

Commanders.com’s Zach Selby reported that Quinn said the tie “feels like a loss” after Washington failed to finish a game it had multiple chances to put away.

For Falcons fans, Foxworth’s comparison needs little explanation.

Quinn was Atlanta’s head coach when the Falcons built a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017. New England scored 31 unanswered points and won 34-28 in overtime.

Much of the criticism after that loss centered on Atlanta’s late-game decision-making and clock management. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan called the plays, but Quinn was the head coach as the Falcons continued throwing in situations where running the ball and draining the clock could have shortened the game.

Atlanta fired Quinn five games into the 2020 season after an 0-5 start. He later rebuilt his coaching career as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys before Washington hired him as head coach in 2024.

Sunday’s mistake obviously wasn’t the same as losing a Super Bowl after leading by 25 points.

But Foxworth saw enough of a connection to bring Atlanta’s old wound right back into the discussion.

Nearly a decade later, 28-3 is still following Quinn whenever clock management goes wrong.