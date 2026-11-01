Falcons-Jets Connection Could Lead to Trade for 10.5-Sack Former First-Rounder

Jeff Ulbrich got a 10.5-sack season out of Will McDonald IV in New York. Now, with the NFL trade deadline approaching, ESPN has floated the possibility of reuniting the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator with his former Jets pass rusher.

McDonald, a former first-round pick, has fallen into a smaller role under Jets coach Aaron Glenn. His production has dipped, but his history with Ulbrich and Atlanta’s need for edge depth make the Falcons a potential destination.

Falcons Trade Target Will McDonald IV Has Ulbrich Connection

In a look at possible Jets moves before the Nov. 10 deadline, ESPN’s Rich Cimini included McDonald among the team’s more realistic trade candidates.

“Former Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich is the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator, and he could use an edge rusher. McDonald, due a guaranteed $13.8 million in 2027, could bring back a fourth- or fifth-round pick,” Cimini wrote.

It’s a familiar connection. Ulbrich coached McDonald in New York during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, first as defensive coordinator and later as interim head coach. McDonald recorded 10.5 sacks in 2024, his second NFL season, after the Jets selected him No. 15 overall out of Iowa State in 2023.

He followed that breakout with eight sacks in 2025, giving him 18.5 over those two seasons. But New York’s defensive changes have altered his place in the rotation. With Glenn in charge and rookie David Bailey emerging, McDonald has started just one game this season and has two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Cimini wrote that Glenn had previously talked about developing McDonald into a more complete defender. A year later, the 27-year-old is playing part time despite his record of getting to quarterbacks.

The contract could also influence negotiations. New York exercised McDonald’s fifth-year option, guaranteeing him approximately $13.8 million for 2027. Any team trading for him would be taking on that commitment, rather than acquiring a short-term rental.

Falcons Pass Rush Faces Another Decision Before Trade Deadline

Atlanta has reason to consider adding a pass rusher, even after the dramatic improvement under Ulbrich last season. The Falcons set a franchise record with 57 sacks in 2025, finishing second in the NFL after ranking near the bottom of the league in 2024.

That defense lost a major piece when Jalon Walker tore his ACL during training camp. Walker, who had 5.5 sacks as a rookie, will miss the entire 2026 season. Fellow 2025 first-round pick James Pearce Jr. has also been unavailable while serving an eight-game suspension.

Pearce, Atlanta’s leading pass rusher with 10.5 sacks last season, is eligible for reinstatement Nov. 2. The Falcons have been preparing for his return, and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday the plan is for him to play against Cincinnati on Nov. 8 in Madrid, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick.

In the meantime, Atlanta has recorded 16 sacks through seven games. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with 4.5, followed by Samson Ebukam with 2.5 and Cameron Thomas with two.

McDonald would bring another established pass-rushing option to Ulbrich’s rotation, although his limited snaps with the Jets and guaranteed 2027 salary are factors Atlanta would have to heavily weigh if the option were made available to acquire him.