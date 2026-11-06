Falcons’ All-Pro Defender Named Bills’ ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Target

The Atlanta Falcons are still trying to stay within reach of the NFC South race, but another national trade proposal would send one of their best defenders to an AFC contender before the deadline.

Jessie Bates III has been one of Atlanta’s few consistent sources of takeaways, including a spectacular forced fumble in last Sunday’s shutout loss to Tampa Bay. CBS Sports now lists the veteran safety as the Buffalo Bills‘ “pipe dream” addition, even though there are reasons to doubt the Falcons would approve a deal.

Falcons’ Jessie Bates Named Bills ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Target

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta named Bates as Buffalo’s pipe-dream target.

Acosta argued that Buffalo’s secondary has lagged behind a defensive front getting strong production from Greg Rousseau and Deone Walker. The Bills have allowed the NFL’s fifth-most completions of at least 20 yards, according to his assessment.

Bates, Acosta wrote, would be the “perfect complement to Bishop,” referring to Bills safety Cole Bishop. The pairing would give Buffalo another player capable of turning a well-timed read into an interception or a forced fumble.

The Falcons safety has one interception, three passes defended and three forced fumbles in eight games this season. He has made at least three interceptions in seven of his eight completed NFL seasons, a track record that adds credibility to the suggestion.

Buffalo also has a more immediate question at safety after releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Nov. 3. Damar Hamlin and Bishop remain among the options, but adding Bates would require a more involved deal than simply bringing in another depth player.

Jessie Bates Contract and Falcons’ Trade Stance Complicate Proposal

The 29-year-old is in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with Atlanta in 2023. His 2026 base salary is approximately $13 million, and Buffalo has limited cap flexibility to absorb the remaining amount without other moves.

Just as important is what the Falcons want. In a separate deadline preview, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote that he did not believe Atlanta was actively trying to trade Bates and that it would require an exceptional offer for the team to consider moving him.

There is a reason Atlanta would hesitate. Against Tampa Bay on Nov. 1, Bates punched the ball loose from Bucky Irving just before the running back crossed the goal line. It went out of the end zone for a touchback, preventing a touchdown in a game the Falcons eventually lost 16-0.

The play was his third consecutive game with a forced fumble. Falcons coaches have continued praising his ability to force turnovers and set an example for younger defensive backs, including Xavier Watts.

Atlanta is 3-5 and still has games left against its NFC South rivals. Trading its defensive leader would give the front office a chance to acquire draft capital before his contract expires, but would also remove one of the players keeping the defense competitive.

Acosta’s pipe dream would make Buffalo stronger for the playoffs. The harder question is whether any offer would be large enough to persuade Atlanta to help another contender while it still has a division race to play.