Former Falcons QB Says 11-TD Colts Playmaker Would Be ‘Great Addition’

The Atlanta Falcons have shown progress with Michael Penix Jr. back under center, but their receiving corps still has room for another playmaker. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one former Atlanta quarterback has a specific name in mind.

The suggestion comes as the Indianapolis Colts begin moving established players and another one of their receivers draws interest from around the league.

Kurt Benkert Floats Josh Downs as Falcons Trade Addition

Former Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert weighed in on Indianapolis wide receiver Josh Downs on Tuesday, offering a straightforward take on where the 25-year-old could land.

“Josh Downs would be a great addition for the Falcons,” Benkert wrote.

Benkert, who spent time with Atlanta from 2018 through 2020, posted his suggestion as trade discussions involving Downs picked up. Earlier Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams looking for receiving help had contacted Indianapolis about the former third-round pick.

“WR-needy teams have called the #Colts on WR Josh Downs, according to several league sources. He’s a name that could be dealt as well,” Schultz wrote.

Schultz did not name Atlanta among the teams that have called. Benkert’s comment was a suggestion, not a report that the Falcons are negotiating with the Colts.

Indianapolis has already shown a willingness to part with prominent veterans. On Tuesday, the Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for two future draft picks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-rounder.

The Colts are 2-5 after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Moving Downs would give Indianapolis another opportunity to collect draft capital ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Josh Downs Could Give Michael Penix Jr. Another Target

Downs has 26 receptions for 307 yards without a touchdown through seven games. His best season came in 2024, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five scores. He followed with 58 catches for 566 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

At 5-foot-9, Downs has primarily made his mark as a slot receiver. That would give Atlanta a different kind of target alongside Drake London, whose size and downfield production make him the team’s leading receiver.

London has 38 receptions for 616 yards through seven games. Jahan Dotson has added 12 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Zachariah Branch has 10 receptions for 64 yards. Olamide Zaccheaus has caught four passes for 17 yards.

Penix threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 29-20 win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. London caught seven passes for 66 yards, but Dotson and Branch combined for only two catches and 15 yards.

Downs could offer a reliable option underneath as Atlanta tries to build on that win. The former North Carolina standout has 224 receptions for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first four NFL seasons.

There is also a contract decision attached to any deal. Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. A team trading for him would have to decide whether to pursue an extension or risk losing him after the season.

Atlanta is 3-4 entering its Week 8 matchup with Tampa Bay. Indianapolis has already collected three additional future draft picks from Tuesday’s trades, and any team acquiring Downs would be adding a receiver it might have to pay again in a few months.