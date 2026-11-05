Falcons’ Former First-Round CB Floated for Lions Reunion in Bargain Trade

The Atlanta Falcons have a former starting cornerback who barely saw the field in their latest loss. ESPN believes his reduced role could open the door for a reunion with a team chasing the NFC North title.

Mike Hughes played only eight defensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 1, a sharp drop for a veteran who had been a regular in Atlanta’s lineup. With A.J. Terrell Jr. back from injured reserve, Hughes has been floated as a lower-cost trade option for the Detroit Lions.

Falcons Mike Hughes Floated as Lions Bargain Trade Target

In his Nov. 5 examination of potential additions for NFL contenders, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named Hughes as Detroit’s “bargain target” before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Barnwell pointed to Hughes’ past with the Lions and his changing situation in Atlanta. Hughes played in Detroit in 2022 before signing with the Falcons, where he eventually developed into a regular outside starter.

Barnwell acknowledged that Hughes “wouldn’t be an obvious upgrade on any of the options in Detroit,” but considered his experience useful for a team with questions at cornerback.

Detroit currently has Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. competing for snaps. Barnwell questioned whether that group could hold up for a playoff run, especially with the Lions facing a tight NFC North race and defensive injuries elsewhere.

Hughes has experience in that building. The former 2018 first-round pick spent one season with the Lions, recording 51 combined tackles across 16 games and six starts before leaving for Atlanta in 2023.

He started all 15 games he played in 2024 and 12 more in 2025. He also re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year, $18 million contract in 2025, giving Atlanta a veteran presence opposite Terrell. A reunion with Detroit would give Hughes another opportunity to compete for meaningful defensive snaps.

A.J. Terrell Return Changes Mike Hughes’ Role With Falcons

The most compelling evidence behind Barnwell’s idea is playing time. Hughes logged 67 and 66 defensive snaps in Atlanta’s first two games. He played 77 against Chicago on Oct. 18, while Terrell was sidelined.

After Terrell returned for the Oct. 25 win over San Francisco, Hughes played 17 snaps. His workload dropped again against Tampa Bay, with just eight snaps on a defense that was on the field for 60 plays.

C.J. Henderson played all 60 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers, as did Terrell. Hughes did record a pass breakup during his limited appearance, but he was no longer one of Atlanta’s primary cornerbacks.

The Falcons are 3-5 and still trying to stay close in the NFC South. Trading away an experienced reserve could create its own problems if another cornerback gets hurt. Hughes already started games this season because of injuries ahead of him.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 5-2 and dealing with injuries on defense. Star linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury against Minnesota, while safety Kerby Joseph has been working toward a return. Cornerback depth has remained another concern.

Hughes is under contract through 2027, with a $6.32 million base salary scheduled for next season. That makes a potential move more than a short rental, though Barnwell did not suggest a specific trade package or report any negotiations.

For Atlanta, the question is whether keeping an experienced backup matters more than whatever Detroit might offer for a player whose defensive role has suddenly shrunk.