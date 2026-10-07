Falcons Part Ways With Ex-Georgia Bulldogs RB

There are plenty of Atlanta Falcons fans who are also Georgia Bulldogs fans.

They’re the two biggest football teams in the state, and so it makes sense that there’d be crossover, even though the ‘Dawgs don’t play in the ATL.

That doesn’t often pay off in a crossover between players — someone who went to Georgia then donning a Falcons uniform.

This preseason, though, it did work that way for Cash Jones.

Jones won two national championships at Georgia before going undrafted in 2026, and he got to wear an Atlanta uniform.

That didn’t last as long as Jones would’ve liked, though.

Falcons Part Ways With Cash Jones

Jones had been on the Falcons’ practice squad up until Tuesday, when they released him off the practice squad.

The move was done to bring in a different RB — Jam Miller, previously of the New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide.

It’s likely not super meaningful to the Falcons’ roster as a whole. They’re relying on Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., no relation, who had a combined five rushing TDs on Monday Night Football to tie a franchise record.

Still, it has meaning to Jones and Miller, both of whom are rookies trying to prove they deserve a chance to stick in the NFL.

Cash Jones Bio Blast

Jones was a cool story right from the beginning. He’s from Brock, Texas, and he went to Georgia as a walk-on before building himself up to a role for the Bulldogs.

He got a ton of collegiate experience, appearing in 55 games, although he was never really the top dog at any spot on offense.

His total college stats included 52 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns — Jones was actually more proficient catching passes with 57 grabs for 573 yards and six TDs in his college career.

That versatility likely appealed to the Falcons to see how they might be able to use it.

Jones also ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, the kind of time that will make NFL teams take a second glance.

As pictured atop the article, Jones did suit up in the preseason for the Falcons and look pretty solid, but this was always going to be a tough RB depth chart to break into.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next for Jones, who could be brought back at some point by Atlanta, or could potentially have a different suitor out there to give him a chance.

As far as combo Bulldogs-Falcons fans go, though, it’s a bit of a bummer to see Jones cut loose.