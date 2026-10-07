Falcons Sign New RB From Patriots, Alabama

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t waste much time to make a change even as they came off one of the best running games in their history.

On Monday night, the Falcons ran for five touchdowns. Bijan Robinson had two of them, and Brian Robinson Jr. had the other three.

That tied a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns by the Falcons in a single game.

By Tuesday, they were changing the bottom reaches of their RB depth chart.

Out goes Cash Jones, a Georgia product, from the practice squad.

In comes Jam Miller, of Alabama fame and the New England Patriots.

After a tryout last week, the Falcons signed RB Jam Miller to their practice squad today, per the NFL transaction wire. In correspondence, the team released RB Cash Jones from the practice squad. — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) October 6, 2026

Who is Jam Miller?

Jam Miller is a bruising running back who is the newest member of the Falcons’ practice squad.

Miller spent four college seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

His best season was 2024 when he ran 145 times for 668 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 16 catches for 155 yards and another TD.

In 2025, Miller finished his college career with 130 runs for 504 yards and three scores along with 19 catches for 109 yards.

Miller was taken by the New England patriots with the 245th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a seventh-rounder.

The Pats kept him around through the preseason, but Miller was then waived before Week 1.

Miller is originally from Tyler, Texas, where he was a standout player in the top high school football state in the country. For his high school career at Tyler Legacy High School, Miller ran for 4,908 yards and 65 touchdowns.

He was a four-star recruit who flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

At the NFL Combine, Miller measured 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds.

He also ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, vertical leaped 30.5 inches and broad jumped 9-foot-7.

Miller was the last running back taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, with 12 picks after him to end the draft not including another RB.

The fact that Miller was drafted didn’t quite do enough to keep him with the Patriots beyond the preseason, despite seeing ample work for the Pats in the tune-up games.

Now, the Falcons are giving him his next chance.

Jam Miller Real Name

Jam isn’t really a nickname. It’s just the shortened version of Miller’s name.

Miller’s first name is really Jamarion.

It’s easy to see how you get Jam out of that, and it certainly works for a powerful running back to have a one-syllable name like that.