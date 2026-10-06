Falcons Run Wild to Make History vs. Saints on MNF

Run, Falcons, run.

Forrest Gump once sat on a bench in Georgia to tell his life story. And while the Atlanta Falcons were on the road on Monday Night Football in New Orleans against the Saints, they ran like they were Forrest.

Nothing was going to stop these Falcons on the ground on this night.

It didn’t even matter which Robinson they gave the ball to — Bijan and Brian both had huge games.

Franchise Record Tied

The Falcons had never run for more than five touchdowns in a single game in their history.

That’s the amount they ran for on Monday night.

Intriguingly, Bijan Robinson only had two of the rushing touchdowns.

It was Brian Robinson Jr. who had three TDs.

Bijan was explosive early, and Brian simply wore the Saints down late. Brian is a veteran back who has had success in multiple spots in the NFL, and he continued that on Monday night now with the Falcons.

Stats Breakdown

Bijan Robinson was still the leader here. His primetime dominance continued on Monday night.

The superstar ran the ball 19 times for 145 yards and two TDs.

His longest carry was his first, as Bijan broke into space and ran for a 59-yard touchdown. He wasn’t even touched.

Bijan kept it rolling from there. He added just one catch for two yards, but he didn’t even need to be a receiver on this night. His rushing was plenty good enough.

Brian then ended up with a lot of work of his own. He carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards and three TDs while adding one catch for five yards.

The bruising Brian’s longest run was just 11 yards, but he averaged 4.4 yards per carry as he almost always got something when he ran the ball.

It’s not something for fans to be worried about that Brian did so much. It’s simply a case of Bijan and the rest of the Falcons being so dominant early that he didn’t even need to do more as the game went along.

A New Recipe?

The Falcons ran the ball so well that Michael Penix Jr. attempted just 20 passes, and he was efficient in completing 15 for 223 yards, including a touchdown to Jahan Dotson.

This could be the Falcons’ key to success, and a path to winning the NFC South Division.

They ran the ball 33 times for 207 yards between their two running backs. If they do that every week, they’ll be tough to beat.

Whether it’s the Barry Sanders-like traits of Bijan or the old-school power-back style of Brian, the Falcons have all the possible options they could want in their backfield.

And in running all over the Saints, they showed just how dangerous that approach can be, even in the NFL world that exists in 2026. Sometimes, running the ball early and often can work out just fine.