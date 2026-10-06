How Long Was Bijan Robinson’s TD? Falcons RB Breaks Monday Night Football Immediately

It took Bijan Robinson just one touch.

Just one touch to prove he’s the best running back in the NFL. Just one touch to take control of Monday Night Football immediately. Just one touch to score a touchdown.

The Atlanta Falcons were in New Orleans on Monday night to take on the Saints in Week 4 clash of NFC South Division foes.

Robinson has been hyped up for his historic primetime performances.

Turns out, those aren’t flukes. He’s as good as it gets.

How Long Was Bijan Robinson’s TD?

Robinson’s touchdown was a 59-yarder through the left side.

He wasn’t even touched on the way to the end zone.

House call for the Falcons 🔥 BIjan Robinson takes it 59 yards to the house! https://t.co/hFERGDt5xG — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2026

It’s far from Robinson’s longest run on MNF.

That was a 93-yarder last December.

Bijan Robinson Primetime Stats

Entering Monday night, Robinson has the most yards from scrimmage per game in primetime since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to ESPN.

The Falcons star averages 145.4 yards per game from scrimmage in such games, with that coming from 11 games worth of data prior to Monday night against the Saints.

Robinson actually holds a commanding lead on this chart, which is set with a minimum of five games.

Next up on the list is Barry Sanders with a yards per scrimmage average of 126.3.

O.J. Simpson is third at 123.0.

Jonathan Taylor, active with the Indianapolis Colts, is next at 121.8.

And then there’s Chuck Muncie, who played for the Saints and Chargers. He averaged 117.3 yards from scrimmage per primetime game in his career.

Bijan Robinson Monday Night Stats

Robinson’s first career Monday night game was on Sept. 16, 2024, and the Falcons beat the Eagles, 22-21.

He ran the ball 14 times for 97 yards and added four catches for 25 yards, a relatively tame start to his MNF career.

His next was later that season, a 15-9 win over the Raiders in December 2024. Robinson ran 22 times for 125 yards and had one catch for 10 yards.

The first huge one came on Oct. 13, 2025 in a 24-14 Atlanta upset of the Buffalo Bills. Robinson ran 19 times for 170 yards and a touchdown to go with eight catches for 68 yards.

Robinson then helped the Falcons beat the Rams 27-27 on Monday night on Dec. 29, 2025. He ran 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown (a 93-yard score) to go with five catches for 34 yards and another TD.

The Falcons have won all four games they’ve played with Robinson on Monday night, and he got Week 4 off to a great start.