Is Drake London Playing Today? Why Falcons’ WR Isn’t Catching Passes After Injury

Drake London did not have a fun first half on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The superstar wide receiver left on the opening drive to be evaluated for a potential concussion. But after taking his injury to the blue medical tent, London quickly came back into the game.

But then after that, it was almost as if London wasn’t out there — he certainly wasn’t making a difference.

It was a really odd 30 minutes for the Falcons, who trailed 9-0 to the Buccaneers at the half.

Is Drake London Playing Today?

Yes, London is playing, and after his early exit to check for the head injury, he was back on the field and playing.

It was a brutal half of passing action for the Falcons, though, which helps explain what happened to London even while in the game.

Why Drake London Isn’t Catching Passes

London isn’t catching passes because the Bucs have more catches of Michael Penix Jr. passes at the half than the Falcons do.

Penix was 2-for-10 passing in the first half with three interceptions.

Yeah, that’s painful.

Penix completed one pass to Jahan Dotson for 19 yards. He also threw one pass to Kyle Pitts Sr. for five yards.

Beyond that, it was ugly.

London had three targets, but they didn’t connect on any of them.

Charlie Woerner and Bijan Robinson each had one target that they didn’t catch.

The Falcons also ran the ball a lot. Bijan had 14 carries in the first half for 68 yards. They also had two carries apiece for Khalil Herbert and for Penix.

Penix almost has to have a better second half than he did in the first half. That would likely mean things get better for London, too.

But between an injury and then getting shut out in the first half, London can’t be too happy in that locker room. He, and Falcons fans and London’s fantasy managers, will all be hoping for better in the second half hour.