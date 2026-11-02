Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski Pushes Accountability After Loss vs Bucs

The Atlanta Falcons scored 0 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Afternoon.

A lot of players were frustrated as they should be. Head coach Kevin Stefanski pushes his team to ‘own’ this loss.

“The Falcons, according to Stefanski, have to “own” the loss and their faults throughout it. A team was going to win that game Sunday,” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “The Falcons can’t — and won’t — use the conditions as the main reason they lost this game.”

“Anywhere, any place, any time, any type of weather,” Safety Jesse Bates said, “you have to be ready to play.”

Michael Penix Jr.’s Turnovers

One of the main reasons Atlanta’s offense could not get going is because of Michael Penix Jr’s turnovers.

Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 interceptions against the Bucs which is by far the worst of his career.

The weather played a huge role in the game as neither team was able to get their passing game going.

“Those are games that are fun,” Running back Bijan Robinson said of the conditions. “Games that you love to play where you can run the football, but you want to win those games, too.”

Falcons Struggled Stopping the Run

“The Buccaneers (3-5) set a team record for yards rushing in a game with 324, and became the first team to have zero completions since Buffalo on Sept. 29, 1974,” an ESPN article says. “The Bills beat the Jets 16-12 in that one, and that had been the only time a team didn’t complete a pass in the Super Bowl era.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving had himself a game against one of the league top rushing defenses.

“Irving ran for 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, Gainwell ran for 140 on 25 carries and Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals to stay perfect this season at 19 for 19,” the ESPN article says. “Playing in a driving rain for most of the afternoon, Mayfield was 0 for 3 in his second game back after missing three weeks with a fractured thumb.”

The Falcons allowed 324 rushing yards to the Bucs. Baker Mayfield did not complete a pass the entire game. Let that sink in.