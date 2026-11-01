Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Puts up Disastrous Numbers vs Bucs

Fresh off an impressive win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta Falcons scored 0 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Afternoon.

One of the main reasons Atlanta’s offense could not get going is because of Michael Penix Jr’s turnovers.

Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 interceptions against the Bucs which is by far the worst of his career.

The weather played a huge role in the game as neither team was able to get their passing game going.

“The Buccaneers (3-5) set a team record for yards rushing in a game with 324, and became the first team to have zero completions since Buffalo on Sept. 29, 1974,” an ESPN article says. “The Bills beat the Jets 16-12 in that one, and that had been the only time a team didn’t complete a pass in the Super Bowl era.”

Falcons Struggled Stopping the Run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving had himself a game against one of the league top rushing defenses.

“Irving ran for 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, Gainwell ran for 140 on 25 carries and Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals to stay perfect this season at 19 for 19,” the ESPN article says. “Playing in a driving rain for most of the afternoon, Mayfield was 0 for 3 in his second game back after missing three weeks with a fractured thumb.”

The Falcons allowed 324 rushing yards to the Bucs. Baker Mayfield did not complete a pass the entire game. Let that sink in.

Jahan Dotson on a Hot Streak

On a positive note, Jahan Dotson had a decent game as he recorded at least 50 yards receiving for the fourth time this season.

“Jahan Dotson is starting to give the Atlanta Falcons the kind of production they probably hoped for when they signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract in free agency, as he caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6,” Garrett Klaus wrote in a Blogging Dirty article.

Thankfully, the NFC South division is up for grabs as all of the teams in the division now has a losing record.