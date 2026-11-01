Ravens Could Have $5.5 Million Reunion in Play After Devastating Lamar Jackson News

Everything about the Baltimore Ravens‘ 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was about as disastrous as it could have been.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt on his first pass of the game and did not return because of a thumb injury. After the loss, Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter announced that Jackson would need surgery and would be placed on IR.

“Lamar Jackson will have surgery on his right thumb and will go on injured reserve. Asked if it’s season-ending IR, Minter said, ‘We’ll see.'”

Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, was also knocked out of the game in the first half with a toe injury. The Ravens finished the game with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano and could be in line to start in Week 9 on a short week, but will they have other options for the future?

Baltimore Ravens Might Have Some Options at the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is about a week and a half away. Baltimore could have options to make a move. Uncertainty remains about Jackson returning this season, and there is no timetable for Huntley to return.

Baltimore could call quarterbacks Austin Reed and Diego Pavia right away to potentially join the team. They are the only ones who know offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s scheme right away and were with the team this season.

Another option is to trade with the Chicago Bears to reunite Doyle with a quarterback he knows well: Case Keenum. Doyle and Keenum were together in Chicago last year, with Doyle as the offensive coordinator and Keenum as the third string. Keenum is currently on a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Bears.

This season, Keenum has proven himself worthy of a backup role with the Bears, but Tyson Bagent has held on to that job. Keenum has completed 66% of his passes for 355 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 1 interception, in two games.

What Will the Ravens Do at QB for the Rest of the 2026 Season?

For now, the Ravens have to focus on getting Fagnano ready for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The biggest issue is that they will be playing on a Thursday night, so the young rookie has little time to get ready.

If Baltimore brings in another quarterback, they won’t have much time to learn the offense. It will take time to get them ramped up.

Keenum or even Bagent would be good longer-term options for the 2026 season. Their connection with Doyle would help make the transition easier.

Baltimore is now on a three-game losing streak and sitting at 4-4. If things don’t improve for the Ravens, this season could get out of control in the worst way.