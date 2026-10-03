‘Underappreciated’ Ravens Defender Called NFL’s Top Trade Asset

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t in a position right now where it seems like they have any “addition by subtraction” players on the roster — meaning they need everybody. Every week is shaping up like a street fight.

Were they to get some breathing room, however, some people might start to become expendable.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie as 1 of the NFL’s top trade assets headed into Week 4.

“The Baltimore Ravens are 2-1 under new head coach Jesse Minter and are probably far more interested in adding to their roster than breaking it down,” Knox wrote oN October 3. “If they need to move a player to make a deal, though, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie would be a logical trade chip. Awuzie appeared in 14 games with the Ravens last season, and he re-signed on a one-year, $5 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason to again provide depth in the secondary. However, he hasn’t done much of that through the first three weeks of the season. The 31-year-old has appeared in all three games this season, but he’s played a mere 22 defensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps. Trading him would save the Ravens $1.5 million in cap space.”

Chidobe Awuzie Kept Ravens Afloat in 2025

The reason the Ravens weren’t completely left out to dry at cornerback in 2025 when their Jaire Alexander experiment failed was that they also had veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signed to a 1-year, $1.255 million contract.

Awuzie ended up as a more-than-steady starter opposite 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins at the other cornerback spot.

Awuzie came back in 2026 on a 1-year, $5 million contract and was singled out by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice as the NFL’s “Most Underappreciated Player” headed into 2026.

“Last offseason, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta looked to fortify the cornerback position with veteran experience,” Filice wrote on May 28. “The pickup of two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander attracted ample attention, but Awuzie’s signing flew under the radar. Ultimately, though, Alexander appeared in just two games for Baltimore — he was traded to Philadelphia at the outset of November and then stepped away from football to get right physically and mentally — while Awuzie was a bright spot on a disappointing Ravens defense. Yes, Awuzie’s debut campaign in Baltimore ended on a low note. Everyone remembers Tyler Loop’s missed field goal, handing the rival Steelers the AFC North title in the final game of the regular season, but it was Awuzie’s slip in coverage that gave Pittsburgh a late lead in the first place.”

Chidobe Awuzie Approaching $50M Career Earnings

Awuzie was a 2nd-round pick (No. 60 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick at Colorado in 2015 and 2016. He was also one of 3 cornerbacks drafted by the Cowboys in 2017.

He became a full-time starter for the Cowboys in his 2nd season and signed a 3-year, $21.75 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He followed that with arguably the best season of his career with 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections and 4 TFL. It was the third time in 4 seasons Awuzie finished the year with double-digit pass deflections.

Awuzie was just as good in the playoffs, with 24 tackles and 1 interception in 4 games, as the Bengals won the AFC Championship.

In his 1st 9 seasons, Awuzie has 86 starts in 106 career games with 7 interceptions and 73 pass deflections — a 17-game average of 11 pass deflections for his entire career. Following the 2026 season, Awuzie will also have approximately $51.7 million in career earnings.