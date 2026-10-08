Ravens’ Derrick Henry Turns Heads With Eye-Opening Bijan Robinson Comments

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a hot start in 2026, as they have posted a 3-1 record through their first four games. With Lamar Jackson‘s injury status up in the air heading into Week 5, though, the Ravens have suddenly found themselves as the underdog ahead of their upcoming contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Jackson winds up being unable to play, all eyes are going to turn to running back Derrick Henry, as he’d be tasked with carrying the offense in the superstar quarterback’s absence. For much of his career, Henry has been considered arguably the best running back in the NFL, but he now thinks that title belongs to a guy on the other side of this matchup, Bijan Robinson.

Derrick Henry Gushes Over Bijan Robinson Ahead of Week 5 Clash

Even in his 11th season, Henry is still going strong for the Ravens, as he’s racked up 374 yards and a league-leading seven rushing touchdowns on 89 carries (which is also tops in the league). His efficiency hasn’t been great, as his 4.2 yards per carry is tied for the lowest mark of his career, but a slew of injuries on offense have allowed opposing defenses to focus more on slowing down Henry as of late.

While Henry is the long-established star at the running back position, Robinson is quickly solidifying himself as a dynamo in his own right for the Falcons. Everyone knew what Robinson was capable of entering the year, but through four games, he’s managed to take his game to another level (85 CAR, 494 YDS, 4 TD).

Both Baltimore and Atlanta lean heavily on their respective rushing attacks, so it’s not a stretch to suggest that whichever team has more success on the ground is going to come out on top in this one. And for as productive as Henry has remained so far this year, even he is able to admit that Robinson has been on a different planet to this point.

“He’s the best in the game right now,” Henry said of Robinson when speaking to reporters on Thursday. “He’s doing it all. I ain’t gonna shy away from it. He’s doing a great job. Helluva back.”

Ravens May Need a Monster Game From Derrick Henry in Week 5

Getty Baltimore Ravens’ running back #21 Derrick Henry celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 27, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Jackson is nursing an ankle injury that forced him out of Baltimore’s Week 4 win early, so Tyler Huntley could be forced into a spot start against Atlanta. Huntley can certainly hold his own under center, but he isn’t the same caliber of player that Jackson is, which means Henry could be in for a heavy workload on the ground.

Robinson may be taking the league by storm, but Henry has shown time and again that he is capable of inflicting his will on a game any time he sets foot on the field. The Falcons will likely be prepared for him, but if Henry brings his A-game in an effort to show he can still outperform Robinson at the ripe age of 32, it may not matter what they do to try to slow him down.