Ravens Announce Final Decision on Zay Flowers Before Week 6 Browns Game

The Baltimore Ravens have had a lot of injuries, but one popped up out of nowhere and raised concerns before the Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers suddenly appeared on the injury report Thursday with a toe injury. Flowers has dealt with multiple lower-leg injuries this season, including a hamstring injury that cost him one game.

This new injury limited him in Thursday’s practice, leaving massive questions about his status for the Browns game. Baltimore made it clear in their final injury report where he stands.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Zay Flowers’ Playing Status for Browns Game

The Ravens released the final injury report for Week 6 before the game against the Browns. Four players were ruled out of the game:

Lamar Jackson, QB

Broderick Washington, DT

Matthew Hibner, TE

Cam Jurgens, C

As for Flowers, he was listed as limited in practice on Friday. The good news, though, is that he didn’t have an injury designation, so he is good to play on Sunday.

This season, Flowers has caught 26 passes for 405 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. His receiving yards rank eighth in the NFL despite missing a game and a half of action.

Zay Flowers is Good to Play for the Ravens in Week 6

With Jackson out, the Ravens at least keep Flowers in the lineup to help in the passing game. He will play a big role as backup Tyler Huntley makes his second start of the season. Huntley is 6-6 as the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

Questions remain about whether rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane will play in his game since Week 1, as he was listed as questionable. If Lane is good, the Ravens will be 100% healthy at wide receiver for the first time since opening weekend.

That would bode well for Huntley, as it would leave the wide receiver position loaded. Flowers has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Rashod Bateman has filled in nicely as WR2, and Lane’s spectacular training camp showed his true potential.

The Ravens’ offense is mostly set, with a few final questions to answer and Jackson out of the lineup. This could be another game where Derrick Henry and the running game get a heavy dose. Huntley’s scrambling ability also makes the Ravens’ running game dangerous.

This is a big game for the Ravens, as they need a win over an AFC North opponent to hold their one-game division lead. A win over the Browns would make them more comfortable running away with the division early in the season.