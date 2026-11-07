Jacoby Brissett’s the ‘Perfect’ QB to Fix 2 Ravens’ Receivers

Snagging Jacoby Brissett is more than just a desperation move by the Baltimore Ravens, but rather a “perfect” way to fix the team’s ailing offense under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle, thanks to the veteran quarterback’s scheme fit with two of the unit’s most important receivers.

Brissett officially became a member of the Ravens on Friday, November 6 when the team finally completed its trade with the Arizona Cardinals. A fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft is the headline cost for a 33-year-old journeyman passer, but Brissett can justify the price tag by getting a pair of key targets back on form.

Jacoby Brissett the ‘Perfect’ Fit for Key Target

Brissett’s already got a head-start because of how Doyle’s schemes fit what the former New England Patriots starter does well. The fit is described by Max Loeb of Yahoo Fantasy Sports and Bleacher Report.

Loeb pointed to “Declan Doyle’s offense being so heavily dependent on slot pass production. They’re throwing there at the fourth-highest rate in the league. You know who was throwing there at the third-highest rate in the league before this trade? The Arizona Cardinals.”

Brissett’s comfort throwing to pass-catchers out of the slot is great news for Zay Flowers. He’s the most dynamic receiver on the roster, and Flowers is doing more of his best work from the slot in Doyle’s offense.

The play-caller has had Flowers run 126 routes from the slot, accounting for 44.1 percent of the wideout’s snaps, per Player Profiler. Those are welcome numbers for Brissett, and so is Flowers leading NFL wide receivers with 320 yards after catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brissett’s never possessed awesome arm strength. He’s averaging a mere 3.2 completed air yards per attempt this season, per Pro Football Reference.

That number’s a deficit in most offenses, but not with Doyle calling plays for Flowers. The latter dominated coverage to start the 2026 season, but Flowers, like most of the Ravens, has gone off the boil recently.

Flowers has just three receptions from 11 targets across the last two games. He drew a blank during the 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, before tallying a mere six yards during another blowout defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Getting the two-time 1,000-yard receiver back on track will be Brissett’s primary task, but his presence is also good news for a forgotten target fighting to stay off the trade block.

Ravens Trade Candidate Predicted to ‘Love’ New QB

How to get the best from Flowers’ fellow former first-round pick Rashod Bateman is a mystery the Ravens have never solved. Not even when two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was throwing the passes.

Jackson might be the most dynamic playmaker at football’s most important position in the modern era, but understated Brissett could be the key to finally unlocking Bateman’s talents.

If he can, it will be because Brissett “throws the deep out/comeback as good as anyone.” That’s according to analyst Chris Cooper, who believes Bateman “is going to LOVE Jacoby Brissett.”

Rashod Bateman is going to LOVE Jacoby Brissett. Guy throws the deep out/comeback as good as anyone. https://t.co/sb4wUhrhDq — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 4, 2026

This is potentially good news for Bateman, whom the Ravens are urged to trade before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, but the news comes with a caveat.

The idea that Brissett can consistently attack coverage vertically is a little fanciful. Particularly when, as The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer pointed out, Brissett is a passer more akin to Jackson’s injured deputy, Tyler Huntley.

Shaffer explained Brissett has “A very Huntley-esque profile: low air yards, low yards per attempt, limited explosives, solid success rate.”

It’s more likely Brissett feasts on shorter-range throws to after-catch maestro Flowers. Combining those skills with his high-percentage rushing skills, evidenced by the way “Brissett picked up 1st downs on 13 of 17 designed runs in Arizona,” per Shaffer, is how the Ravens’ new quarterback fixes this offense.