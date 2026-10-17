Ravens Got Unexpected Ja’Kobi Lane Update 24 Hours Before Browns Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens already face multiple injuries on the roster heading into their Week 6 Cleveland Browns game, so they hope for good news in the next day.

Four Ravens players are already ruled out for the game: Lamar Jackson, Matthew Hibner, Cam Jurgens, and Broderick Washington. Baltimore already has so many key offensive players out, so they need help.

The good news is that support might be on the way. New Ravens starting quarterback Tyler Huntley will get help in the passing game against the Browns.

Baltimore Ravens Got Good Injury News Ahead of Browns Game

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Ravens will have one of their top receivers back for the game. Fowler shared the latest on what will transpire before the Browns showdown.

“Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is ‘good to go’ after a full practice slate this week, per source, which should facilitate his activation off Injured Reserve for Sunday vs. Cleveland.”

Lane has only played in one game this season, catching 1 pass for 11 yards in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He did catch a touchdown, but it was nullified by a penalty on the Ravens.

During the game, Lane suffered a fractured wrist and had a procedure done to fix it. He has been on IR since Week 2 but has not been officially activated yet.

Ja’Kobi Lane is Back for Ravens After Wrist Injury

This is a massive upgrade for the Ravens, as they needed to get one of their top passing weapons back. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have been holding it down at wide receiver.

Flowers will remain the team’s WR1, and Bateman should maintain his WR2 status. Tight end Mark Andrews will also be a top target in the passing game.

Lane will have to work his way back into the lineup and try to get targets. He was a star in training camp and preseason, building quick rapport and trust with Jackson early on.

The Ravens did not get to see Lane hit his full potential in that first regular-season game, but now they will have him for the remaining 12 games. He still has a chance to be a huge factor in this offense the rest of the season.

Jackson and Huntley have both shown they can distribute the ball to all the receivers. Lane will get some targets, but the question is how many snaps he gets against the Browns. If he can replicate what he did in August, the Ravens will have a special weapon in this offense.