Ravens HC Jesse Minter Makes Decision on Starting QB for Jaguars Game

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a previously unthinkable place at quarterback midway through the 2026 regular season — starting an undrafted rookie free agent.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter makes it official: Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on Tuesday. “Fagnano becomes the second undrafted rookie QB to start for the Ravens in their 32-year history.”

“Ravens HC Jesse Minter announced QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs the Jaguars,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Minter said that rookie UDFA Joe Fagnano will start Thursday against Jaguars,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X.

Fagnano will make his first career start after 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson landed on injured reserve after injuring his thumb against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 — an injury that will require surgery and could end Jackson’s season.

Minter also said that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who injured his toe against the Bills and was forced out of the game, could also end up on injured reserve.

Fagnano Playing Through Ankle Injury in Loss

Fagnano also hurt his ankle in the 36-10 loss to the Bills; he went 10-of-21 for 91 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception. He’ll play through the injury against the Jaguars, and the Ravens have lost three straight games to drop to 4-4.

Jackson missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain and hurt his thumb on the first offensive play and his first pass attempt against the Bills.

The Ravens have added two quarterbacks in the last two days, signing Austin Reed to the practice squad on Monday and signing former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis to the 53-man roster off the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

Fagnano Played 7 Seasons of College Football

Fagnano played 7 seasons of college football, with his 1st 4 seasons at Maine, then his last 3 seasons at UConn, including earning Offensive MVP honors at the Fenway Bowl in 2024 and throwing for career highs across the board in 2025.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Fagnano predicted as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Rare seventh-year senior with the size and production to warrant a deeper dive,” Zierlein wrote. “Fagnano is a ball-distributing pocket passer with an average arm and inconsistent accuracy. He’s highly experienced, showing adequate command of his offense. He gets through his progressions with decent pace and can find his rhythm when working underneath. He’s not a chess master in terms of dissecting and attacking defenses but he has taken care of the football throughout his career. Fagnano is a little older and lacks above-average mobility, accuracy or arm talent to build around, so a practice squad might be his ceiling.”