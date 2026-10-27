Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman After Latest Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens have found themselves trending in the wrong direction as of late, as they have lost their past two games, both of which pitted them against division rivals in the AFC North. All eyes have been on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed his third straight game in Week 7 as he continues to deal with a high ankle sprain.

While Jackson could wind up returning in Week 8, the problem is that injuries are continuing to pile up elsewhere. The Ravens’ offensive line continues to get hit hard by the injury bug, with rookie guard Vega Ioane being the latest to get banged up. After news emerged indicating that Ioane is set to miss time, Baltimore went out and signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Jordan as an extra layer of depth.

Ravens Sign Michael Jordan to Practice Squad

Jordan may be most well known for having the same name as the legendary Chicago Bulls superstar in the NBA, but in football circles, he is known for being a reliable protector on offense when called upon. A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jordan initially broke into the pros with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he started 19 games over the first two years of his career.

Jordan has bounced around the league since his stint with the Bengals, as he has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers (twice), New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles over the past six years. The last time we saw Jordan on the field was last year with the Bucs, as he suited up for 11 games (nine starts) as a reserve interior lineman for Tampa Bay.

After spending the summer with the Eagles, Jordan got released ahead of Week 1, and he has been looking for a new home ever since. The Ravens have come calling and signed Jordan to their practice squad, giving them another layer of depth in the wake of Ioane’s aforementioned injury situation.

“The Ravens have signed veteran G Michael Jordan,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Ravens Aiming to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 8

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Head Coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

With Ioane out, Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees are the top options to fill in, but if something happens to them, or they simply struggle on the field, it’s also important to have other options. Jordan isn’t necessarily a star, but he has experience as a starter that could make him a guy Baltimore can turn to if it desperately needs someone to fill in at right guard.

The more pressing question for the Ravens throughout the week will involve the status of Jackson, especially with a huge clash against the Buffalo Bills looming. Baltimore is already sitting at the bottom of the AFC North division (despite boasting a 4-3 record), so if it wants to stay in the hunt for the top spot in its division, it is going to need a win on Sunday against Buffalo.