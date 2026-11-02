Ravens Urged to Trade for Bears QB After Lamar Jackson Injury

The Baltimore Ravens endured their own kind of nightmare in Sunday’s 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills — one that saw starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffer what could be a season-ending injury on the first play, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley forced out of the game with a toe injury.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio proposed a trade Sunday night that would see the Ravens send a draft pick to the Chicago Bears for backup quarterback Tyler Bagent, who worked with current Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in the same role during his time in Chicago.

“There is that familiarity there with Doyle and Tyson Bagent,” Florio said. “But that trade would be really hard to pull off at this point.”

The Ravens brought undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in after Huntley was injured, and he went 10-of-21 passing for 91 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury: Surgery & Injured Reserve

Jackson smashed his thumb on Bills’ edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s helmet on his first offensive play of the game — an injury that will require him to undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs surgery on his thumb and is going on injured reserve, coach Jesse Minter told reporters,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday after Baltimore’s 36-10 loss.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs thumb surgery and will be placed on injured reserve,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Minter added that the injury could “potentially” be season-ending for Jackson.

Tyson Bagent’s Name Springs Up Quickly

Because of the connection to Doyle, Bagent’s name quickly surfaced in trade rumors Sunday night after the extent of Jackson’s injury was disclosed.

“How about Tyson Bagent to Baltimore in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick,” Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante wrote on his official X account. “From my lips to God’s ears.”

“Ravens OC Declan Doyle certainly has familiarity with the Bears’ two backup quarterbacks, Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum, if Baltimore is seeking an arm before the trade deadline,” Bears reporter Chris Emma wrote on X.

“Bears have 2 backups that have starting experience this year in Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent Declan Doyle, Ravens OC, worked with both of them,” Just Another Year Chicago Bears wrote on its official X account. “Maybe a trade brewing here for Chicago.”