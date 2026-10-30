Ravens DC Sounds Off About Fan Engagement at Games

The Baltimore Ravens would like to forget the last two weeks. After losing both games, they shut out their opponents in the first half; now they’re back to the drawing board on how to finish games.

The air was sucked out of M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals scored 35 unanswered points, and the Ravens’ defense offered little resistance.

Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was not happy with the performance of the players on the field, but he also wasn’t happy with the fan participation in the stands.

Pumping The Team Up

The last two weeks have offered little for Ravens fans to cheer about, especially in the second half of games; still, Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was disappointed by the silence he heard from Ravens fans in the second half against the Bengals. Weaver talked with reporters Thursday about the energy from the crowd and the players.

“Not just the sideline, the stadium,” Weaver said. “There was a time there where it felt like a funeral, and it was just a one-point game. I think the collective of not just our sideline, but the fans need to understand sometimes we need you to pump life into us too. I’m doing my best on the sidelines too. I’m m’fing guys just to get us to play. We’ll get there.”

Weaver then acknowledged the team’s role in giving fans a reason to get excited during a game.

“Ultimately, we know we control the vibe, but we can help the fans by going out there and playing,” Weaver continued. “We think of this as we have our 11, but we need the 12th man too. So, all of us, we could do better.”

Weaver and the Ravens know they must play better, but some former Ravens personnel are skeptical of the leadership occurring in the locker room.

Football Character

Wink Martindale was with the Ravens from 2012 to 2021 and was the defensive coordinator from 2018-2021, so he is well versed in the Ravens’ culture. However, he’s skeptical that culture is still in place under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

On the October 28 edition of “Talkin’ Ball With Pat Leonard,” Martindale discussed what he feels has been a lack of leadership on the Ravens and how he thinks trouble could be ahead for the team.

“They need to find some football character in that locker room,” Martindale said.

He also believes that the current leadership isn’t representing the Ravens’ way.

“The leaders are not representing the Ravens of old. Jesse’s a great coach. But Jesse needs to have some honest conversations, and I think Steve Bisciotti needs to have a real serious conversation with Eric DeCosta,” Martindale continued.

The Ravens defense faces a tough task on Sunday against Josh Allen and the top five offense of the Buffalo Bills. If the Ravens want to prove themselves serious contenders this season, Sunday is the perfect opportunity to make that statement.