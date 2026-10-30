Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Share Ritual Before Bills-Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the week. Fans hope to see Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, at Highmark Stadium for the Week 8 matchup.

Allen and Steinfeld welcomed their first baby together, Harper, this offseason. During an appearance on “Fitz & Whit” with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth last month, Allen described how becoming a father makes him a better quarterback.

“That smile that hits their face when you walk into that door, there is nothing like it,” Allen said. “And maybe it allows me to compartmentalize better of when I’m at work, it is all about work. When I step home, I can leave it at the door and be with my family and be a dad and be the best husband that I can be.”

“So, I don’t know. I think it just kind of sets a freshness, a newness, and it just kind of aligns with what else is going on in my professional career.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Watches ‘Dancing With the Stars’ With His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld

Every week, Steinfeld posts an image from “Dancing With the Stars” on her Instagram Stories and warns friends, “Don’t text.” However, the Oscar-nominated actress subtly revealed that Allen is right beside her when she watches each week, which she refers to as her “Tuesday night ritual.”

She wrote in this week’s “More B.S.” newsletter, “You guys know how much I love DWTS. I don’t miss an episode. And if I have to skip a week because I’m working, I look forward to watching two episodes back-to-back (the only downside is that I can’t vote live!)…

“After [Connor and Rylee’s] performance last night, I turned to Josh and said, ‘That was Rylee’s best choreography all season’…and Shirley Ballas called it ‘outstanding.’ And Connor, the newly crowned Contemporary King, was soo good!”

This week’s episode felt extra special for Steinfeld, as there was a performance set to her cover of The Cars’ song, “Magic.”

She wrote, “My favorite part of last night’s show was seeing ‘Magic’ — a song Demitri and I literally made in the back room of my house — get its full DWTS treatment: Hair! Makeup! Costumes! Insane choreography! Watching the song come alive in such a major way was incredible.

“My group chat was blowing up throughout the show. ‘Magic’ was a huge moment. Then, ‘I Lied to You’ from Sinners came on, and I fully freaked out.”

Hailee Steinfeld’s New ‘Perfect Day’ Includes Josh Allen and Their Baby Girl

When not watching “DWTS,” Allen and Steinfeld are thoroughly entertained by their little one. “She’s at the perfect little stage right now where everything she does feels like the funniest, cutest thing we’ve ever seen in our entire lives, and I am soaking up every single second of her,” she told Coveteur last month.

The “Hexed” star opened up about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom. When asked what her perfect day looks like, “A couple months ago, my answer might’ve started with sleeping in,” she said.

“Now, there is nothing greater in the world right now to me and to my husband — I can speak for the both of us — than getting up before our baby so that we can run into her room and be there as she wakes up.

“We’re on standby waiting for her to wake up so we can go in there and get her out of her little crib and have a day with her. I’m such a homebody. I love when there’s nowhere to rush to and having a slow morning with my family. I love a good workout, some sunshine, a really good lunch, and then finishing the day off with a date night. That’s my perfect day.”